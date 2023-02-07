Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
Sports licensing industry sees support behind Eagles
Just as most fans in and around Phoenix are sporting Eagles green today, the sports licensing industry is squarely behind Philadelphia in today’s Super Bowl, citing a difference in “if-win” orders for a Philadelphia win from 30% to 100%. “An Eagles win means a bit of windfall for anybody here,” said Steven D’Angelo, a principal at apparel licensee 47 Brand, during the league’s annual Consumer Products Brunch, held this year on a mesa in Fort McDowell, Ariz. “And the Eagles would have a longer tail (last longer) at retail.”
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark
Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
NFL World Is Furious With Tonight's Super Bowl Ending
The Chiefs and the Eagles played a classic in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Until the final minute, that is. A questionable penalty called on the Eagles secondary led to the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. NFL fans are pretty furious. "Classic NFL. Two powers. Great games. Elite, ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Travis Kelce's Comment
Travis Kelce is getting crushed on Twitter for his postgame rant following the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kelce claims that no one picked the Chiefs to win this year's Super Bowl. Obviously, that's not true. Although the Eagles were favored by oddsmakers coming into ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce embraces brother after Chiefs win, Jason Kelce says, 'F--- you, congratulations'
Super Bowl LVII gave us something that we had previously never seen: Two brothers playing against one another. This took sibling rivalry to the highest degree possible with Travis Kelce and his Chiefs squaring up with Jason Kelce and the Eagles on the NFL's biggest stage. Naturally, there was a lot of pomp and circumstance around this quirk and now that the big game is all said and done, we have a winner in this battle between brothers.
Sports Business Journal
Moment to celebrate: NASCAR starts its 75th anniversary season with a continued eye on change
NASCAR rolls into its 75th anniversary season in what could become one of the most defining years in the sport’s history. The sport’s efforts to reinvent itself began before the pandemic and are destined to accelerate. While this season the sport will head to Chicago for the first street race for the Cup Series, NASCAR executives are in active talks to race in the New York City region, a move that would take it into the largest media market in the U.S.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Q&A: Don Garber
Don Garber’s 24th year as commissioner of Major League Soccer might be his most ambitious yet. Not only does the league welcome a 29th team in St. Louis City SC and its accompanying new stadium, it has designs by year’s end of announcing its 30th franchise, which will give it the same number as Major League Baseball and the NBA. This summer also will mark an expansion of the Leagues Cup with Mexico’s Liga MX, allowing every club from those leagues to participate.
