Super Bowl LVII gave us something that we had previously never seen: Two brothers playing against one another. This took sibling rivalry to the highest degree possible with Travis Kelce and his Chiefs squaring up with Jason Kelce and the Eagles on the NFL's biggest stage. Naturally, there was a lot of pomp and circumstance around this quirk and now that the big game is all said and done, we have a winner in this battle between brothers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO