Chef Jose Garces' Lobster In Spicy Tomato Sauce Recipe - Exclusive
If you're looking for an impressive dinner to serve your favorite someone either for Valentine's Day — or any special occasion — Iron Chef, James Beard Award winner, and expert in all things Spanish and Latin cuisine Jose Garces has just the dish. "Maybe you've heard of Marry Me Chicken?" he asks. "Well, this is Marry Me Lobster." His enchilado de langosta, aka lobster in spicy tomato sauce, "is packed with flavor and perfectly balanced by the freshness of the lobster to create a dish that's sure to impress. I've always loved cooking this for my immediate family on special occasions, like Valentine's Day, as we all share a love of fresh seafood — with a little Latin flare, of course!"
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons
Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.
KTLA.com
Chef Jamie Gwen shares big game day recipes
Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with delicious recipes for the big game. •Two 8-ounce blocks cream cheese, at room temperature. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with dippers of your choice. Hot Cheeto Fries. Ingredients. •1 pound...
msn.com
Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe
Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi
When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.
Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe
This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Instant Pot Chicken Creole
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Tom Colicchio’s Sour Cherry BBQ Chicken Wings Are A Next-Level Snack
If you’ve ever doubted our country’s infatuation with chicken wings, consider this: Americans consumed 1.4 billion of them during last year’s Super Bowl alone. Whether smoked or fried, dusted in spices or sauce-painted, platters of wings are guaranteed to make an appearance at pretty much every party this year.
USC Gamecock
Recipe: A heartwarming recipe for chicken parmesan
Chicken parmesan, an incredible Italian dish, has worked its way into the hearts of many, and while it may seem like an intimidating platter, it’s simple to prepare. For too many college students, homemade meals are a luxury that feel foreign after months of dining hall food. However, there is still hope for your insatiable taste buds with this recipe.
Tabbouleh Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Tabbouleh.
Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!Greek Beef and Orzo Stew Ingredients:Extra Virgin olive oilFour garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes½ teaspoon cinnamonSea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 cup orzo½ cup chopped flat leaf parsleyGarnish:Crumbled Feta cheeseFlat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves Directions: In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown...
Guinness Beef Stew Recipe
Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor. Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.
Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)
If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Orecchiette Pasta, Chickpeas
Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.
José Pizarro’s recipe for roast garlic and almond soup with jerusalem artichoke and mushroom migas
Soups are essential in winter, because they’re warming, nourishing and rarely expensive. Spanish white soup is more often served chilled in summer, but it can also be great cold-weather comfort food. The garlic is roasted, and is a completely different creature from fresh garlic, because the flavour is tamed and softened to a creamy richness (I’ve even been known to eat it spread on toast.) Jerusalem artichokes, meanwhile, aren’t around for long, so use them while you can. When fried, as here, they work brilliantly in a migas with some earthy mushrooms. Like many rural Spanish dishes, migas was developed out of hard times and the need not to waste anything, and are a great way to create a sexy, crunchy crumb seasoning; if you’re feeling adventurous, jazz them up by adding some crisp fried chorizo or morcilla, too.
Chicken Milanese alla Florentine
My Chicken Milanese alla Florentine takes chicken cutlets to the next level. Imagine a crispy chicken cutlet topped with steamed spinach and sauteed mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese and served with a creamy white sauce…..sigh.
