ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Nets trade Durant to Suns, get Bridges in 4-team deal

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is leaving Brooklyn, as Kyrie Irving just did and James Harden before that. “Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said. “We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we could get to, our hopes and honestly our beliefs.”
BROOKLYN, NY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy