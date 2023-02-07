ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Malden Launches New Outpatient Mental Health Referral Service to Residents & Public-School Students

Mayor Gary Christenson and the City of Malden Health Department are pleased to announce that beginning on February 1st, residents and/or public school students have access to a free outpatient mental health referral service through the William James College INTERFACE Referral Service. INTERFACE is an outpatient mental health resource and referral helpline that the City of Malden has contracted with to help residents and/or public-school students become connected with outpatient mental health providers.
MALDEN, MA
First Malden Cannabis Retailer, Misty Mountain Shop, Opens in Grand Style

Mayor Gary Christenson was pleased to attend the historical ribbon cutting ceremony of Malden’s first Cannabis retailer, Misty Mountain Shop. Business Owner Erik Gath and his team have worked tirelessly on the licensing and construction process since September of 2019 when their application was approved by the Malden Cannabis & Licensing Enforcement Commission. Located at 323 Commercial Street, Gath incorporated more than $500,000 into the building which included incorporating a state-of-the-art security system and demolishing part of the building for extra parking.
MALDEN, MA
Malden Conservation Commission Seeks New Member

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill a vacancy on the Malden Conservation Commission. The Conservation Commission is a local board, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The Commission was established as a regulatory body administering the performance standards of the Wetlands Protection Act (Mass. General Laws c. 131, Section 40), the Rivers Protection Act and preserving the interests of conservation land. The Commission advises other city boards and officials on aspects of conservation and environmentally related issues. Appointees are elected to two-year terms. Although the Commission meets as needed, meetings are held on Tuesday evenings at 7 PM.
MALDEN, MA
Malden, MA
Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/

