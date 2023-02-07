Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill a vacancy on the Malden Conservation Commission. The Conservation Commission is a local board, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The Commission was established as a regulatory body administering the performance standards of the Wetlands Protection Act (Mass. General Laws c. 131, Section 40), the Rivers Protection Act and preserving the interests of conservation land. The Commission advises other city boards and officials on aspects of conservation and environmentally related issues. Appointees are elected to two-year terms. Although the Commission meets as needed, meetings are held on Tuesday evenings at 7 PM.

MALDEN, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO