Brooklyn, NY

brownstoner.com

Fearing Displacement, Coney Island NYCHA Tenants Protest Privatization Plan

Tenants at NYCHA Haber Houses in Coney Island rallied against potential privatization of the complex on Sunday, calling on the city to abandon plans to add their homes to a public-private housing program. Alongside an organization called United Front Against Displacement, residents have been working to unite their neighbors against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Brooklyn Mental Health Advocates Speak Out About Involuntary Hospitalization Policy

Two months after Mayor Eric Adams announced a new policy expanding involuntary hospitalizations of homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers, Brooklyn-based mental health advocates are hoping a more comprehensive and compassionate approach is possible. In late November, Adams announced that first responders and members of the city’s Department of Health...
BROOKLYN, NY

