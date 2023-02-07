Mayor Gary Christensen was pleased to recently welcome Bay State Physical Therapy to 150 Commercial Street located in the same plaza as Super 88. The team at Bay State is dedicated to delivering best-in-class care and an exceptional patient experience. With a focus on orthopedics, Bay State PT-Malden works with patients of all ages and abilities. They are excited to share their newly renovated space, allowing them to provide quality care in a beautiful environment.

STOUGHTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO