whopam.com
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
Principal: Middle school student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Principal Dave Mackzum said the student was removed from the building, arrested and charged with having a weapon on school property.
lite987whop.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
lite987whop.com
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
clarksvilletoday.com
Melinda Knox, 74, charged in assault of stepdaughter during ‘heated argument’
Dana Maxwell told police that her 74-year-old stepmother, Melinda Knox, attempted to hit her during a “heated argument” on February 6. Maxwell says she grabbed Melinda’s arms to prevent her from hitting her and suffered multiple scratches to the inside of both elbows. Knox was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
whopam.com
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart
32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
whvoradio.com
Meth Possession Conviction Sends Christian County Man To Federal Prison
A Christian County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for distributing meth and possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses. 43-year-old David Phillips was one of seven people arrested during an investigation on Greenville...
lite987whop.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
wnky.com
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
clarksvilletoday.com
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument
28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
