Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
Robert Thomas “R.T.” Fooshee
(65, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
Kevin Simmons
(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
Darnall named state Band Director of the Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnall has been named the 2023 Phi Beta Mu Young Band Director of the Year. He was presented the award on Saturday during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference. Darnall...
Local lawmakers discuss issues in Legislative Update program
Week 2 of the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly has concluded and local lawmakers discuss what’s happened and what’s coming up during this week’s Legislative Update Program. Ninth District Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke was pleased with the Senate passage of legislation reducing Kentucky’s state...
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
