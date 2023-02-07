ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vt.edu

Artists create on-site work with Virginia Tech students for Moss Arts Center exhibitions

Two internationally renowned artists will spend two weeks working with Virginia Tech students in Blacksburg to create new works specifically for the Moss Arts Center galleries. Featuring the work of Anne Samat and Yanira Collado, the Moss Arts Center spring exhibitions explore the potential of everyday objects — from the connections they create to the feelings and memories they evoke.
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Rare vintage Swiss poster collection finds a home at Virginia Tech

Flour, water, and sugar are common kitchen ingredients used for baking hearty breads and sweet pastries. But from the 1960s to the 1990s, they weren’t just used for cooking. For as little as $1 a gallon, these ingredients could be boiled together to create a thick sticky wheatpaste that adheres to paper - like rubber cement used in elementary schools but white. This concoction was applied to batches of the same advertising posters and attached repetitively to the sides of buildings, construction sites, nightclubs, and barricades to draw people’s attention. This practice is called wild posting, also known as wheatpasting, flyposting or bill posting, and is street-level, in-your-face, fast-composed advertising of news, events, art, and opinion.
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Recruiting dogs with soft tissue sarcomas for a new clinical trial

From: Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine is recruiting dogs with soft tissue sarcomas for a new clinical trial. The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine is evaluating histotripsy, a novel treatment that can non-invasively destroy tissue without radiation or heat, in the treatment of dogs with soft tissue sarcomas on or near the surface of the skin.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy