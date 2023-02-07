There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO