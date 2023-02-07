Read full article on original website
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
Robert Thomas “R.T.” Fooshee
(65, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Lou Slaughter
(84, Elkton) Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slaughter’s Cemetery in Clifty. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge.
Local lawmakers discuss issues in Legislative Update program
Week 2 of the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly has concluded and local lawmakers discuss what’s happened and what’s coming up during this week’s Legislative Update Program. Ninth District Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke was pleased with the Senate passage of legislation reducing Kentucky’s state...
