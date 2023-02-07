Read full article on original website
Related
Bill would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls
A bill that would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls is set to be unveiled in the state legislature.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
SNAP benefits couldn't be used for pop or candy under GOP bill
Good morning, and happy Friday! Iowans would be barred from using public food assistance dollars to buy pop and candy under a Republican bill advancing in the Iowa House. The bill is a priority for Republican leadership this year and it advanced through a subcommittee on Thursday. ...
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
Senate bill bars blocking access to government services based on COVID vax status
ATLANTA — The state Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access government facilities or services. The bill continues a long debate about what role covid vaccinations should play in public life in Georgia after they first began to be administered in December 2020. Last year, the General Assembly enacted a measure barring the use of a person’s covid vaccine status...
Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
WIBW
Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
WLBT
Bill to take over Jackson water clears Senate - but it could be revisited
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would take control of the water, sewer and storm water systems away from the city of Jackson has cleared the Senate. On Tuesday, the Senate passed S.B. 2889, which would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority, and transfer ownership of the city’s water and wastewater assets to it.
Appeals Court says Ky. law discounting in-state coal is likely unconstitutional
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled a Kentucky law discounting coal for in-state utilities likely violated constitutional protections for interstate commerce.
Replacement of iconic New Hampshire tram at the center of new legislation
(The Center Square) – Preserving an iconic tourist attraction in northern New Hampshire was the focus of a Tuesday afternoon Senate Finance Committee meeting. Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Atkinson, calls for the state to expend $25 million in an effort to replace the aging Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. The tourist attraction is located in scenic Franconia Notch State Park and is celebrating its 85th year of operation. ...
fergusnow.com
Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat
Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota.Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed his threat to sue his neighboring state over the requirements. He unsuccessfully tried to persuade Minnesota lawmakers as the bill took shape to make changes to ensure that North Dakota utilities — which export electricity produced from coal and natural gas to Minnesota — would not be harmed."I am not...
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
Committee advances bill to stop carbon pipelines from using eminent domain
A bill intended to prevent two proposed carbon pipeline projects from using eminent domain passed a legislative committee Monday. The committee considered a total of six bills aimed at giving landowners more power in their fight against the pipeline projects. It was the first step in the legislative process for each of the bills during […] The post Committee advances bill to stop carbon pipelines from using eminent domain appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers turn mRNA-ban bill into study; passes Senate
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck voted to advance a bill related to banning mRNA vaccines. SB 2384 was originally introduced to ban mRNA inoculations like the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines. However, on Wednesday, the state Senate voted to turn the bill into a study to look at the long-term health effects on human beings of mRNA vaccines. It passed 25-22. Next, it heads to the House.
Senate Transportation advances bill requiring learner’s permit holders display “Student Driver” on vehicle
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, the West Virginia Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced a bill that would require those with a learner’s permit to display the words “Student Driver” on the vehicle while the permit holder is driving. Senate Bill 250, introduced by Senator...
