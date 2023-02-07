Read full article on original website
lite987whop.com
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
lite987whop.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Meth found after Henderson police chase
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Morgantown man is behind bars over an hour away from home after law enforcement officials say he took them on a pursuit in Henderson. The Henderson Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police tried pulling over a white 2021 Chrysler 300 at the intersection of N Green Street and Richardson […]
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Motorcyclist killed in Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road in Cedar Hill.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
clarksvilletoday.com
Emily Sharp & Mary Orange found passed out at gas pump with heroin & crystal meth
29-year-old Emily Sharp & 33-year-old Mary Orange had reportedly been sitting in a vehicle at a gas pump for hours when police received a call for a welfare check for two women that were sleeping in the car. The complainant had knocked on the windows but received no response. Officers arrived, and eventually, the two women became aware of their surroundings. Sharp had a used syringe on her lap, which contained heroin. Orange had a cut straw on her. A search of the vehicle resulted in another loaded syringe, crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, and a burnt spoon.
lite987whop.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
clarksvilletoday.com
Shavoka Reed stabs husband’s ex-wife in argument over disciplining children
Theresa Ball says she got into an argument with her ex-husband’s new wife on February 6th, 41-year-old Shavoka Reed, over disciplining her children. Ball reportedly picked up a pole and went toward Reed’s vehicle, and kicked it. Reed went into the house and retrieved a knife, which she used to stab Ball in the arm.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
