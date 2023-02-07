Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
The WM Phoenix Open banned bottles from its raucous par 3 16th hole, prompting a war of beer snakes to break out
Fans attempt their own sort of waste management at the Phoenix Open, which has a reputation as the rowdiest tournament in golf. It lives up to the hype.
Golf.com
‘Running of the bros’: Inside the chaotic race to the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Thousands of humans fidgeted in their stall like frozen cattle, pressed up against iron fences. Pink flickers of the sun were peeking out over nearby McDowell Mountain. It wasn’t just the start of a new day, it was the start of Phoenix Open Saturday, the craziest day on the golfing calendar.
12news.com
Rory McIlroy astonishes crowd with unbelievable recovery shot at WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.
Golf.com
TPC Scottsdale rates: What it costs to play the WM Phoenix Open course
Welcome to WM Phoenix Open week, where the weather is warm, the drinks are cold and the field is stacked. There’s a lot to love about the PGA Tour’s second designated event of the season, which starts today at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, but let’s add one more reason to that list: you can play the host course.
12news.com
‘You don’t ever get this anywhere else’: Fans flock to the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open Saturday
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fans woke up early Saturday to get a coveted spot at the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open. The line was already long before the sun rose for the sold-out day at the golf tournament. “We’ve been here since about 1 o’clock,” Orion Zakas, who...
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year
SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
Golf.com
Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a moment to ponder the trickiest topic of the day: club selection.
12news.com
Twitter reacts to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open 'streaker'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Arizona man was detained by Scottsdale police Friday after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the WM Phoenix Open. Scott Patrick McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the tournament and then later jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.
Golf.com
Inspired by the WM Phoenix Open party scene? Try a Chugbud
The WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party in golf, and it’s no secret that the beers are flowing in Scottsdale this week. The fans on 16 have been rowdier than ever, as evidenced by yesterday’s streaker moment …. If the scene on your television screen is taking...
GolfWRX
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
Golf.com
Want to break 90? Work on this part of your game, says Top 100 Teacher
As you make progress in your game, paying close attention to your score begins to matter more and more. Milestones like breaking 100 feel like a really big deal. But for mid-handicappers hoping to continue to improve, going from breaking 100 to breaking 90 can feel like a big leap. There’s certainly plenty of work to be done, but it can be difficult to discern what area should receive the most attention for maximum improvement.
Golf.com
WM Phoenix Open: What exactly are The Thunderbirds?
If you’ve ever watched the Waste Management Phoenix Open, you’re likely familiar with the lore of the tournament. The raucous party atmosphere. The gorgeous desert views. The stadium build around the par-3 16th. There aren’t many events that garner interest quite like the WM Phoenix Open. But...
Golf.com
9 things we saw, heard and learned at the golf-course superintendents’ trade show
ORLANDO, Fla. — Music pulsed. People danced. The mood in the air suggested anything might happen. If you think that things in Scottsdale have been wild this week, you should have taken in the scene at the Orange County Convention Center, about a 20-minute drive east of Disney World. A swarm of turf-care experts had swept into town.
citysuntimes.com
Hidden gems to discover if visiting the Valley this month
With the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show all taking place this month, millions of people will be visiting the Valley. While there is no shortage of event-related activities, this area has so much more to offer than the inside of your hotel and whatever chain restaurant is nearby.
fox10phoenix.com
Chaos at Phoenix Open, a child's 'inappropriate' pig drawing: This week's offbeat, heartwarming headlines
From a half-naked man at the Phoenix Open to a trio of football fans who have never missed a Super Bowl, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are our top unusual, heartwarming headlines for Feb. 4-10: 1. Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
No. 4 Arizona conquers Cal for 7th straight win
Azuolas Tubelis posted his 11th double-double and four other Arizona players scored in double figures as the No. 4 Wildcats
