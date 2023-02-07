Read full article on original website
Essence
After 20 Years Together, Devale And Khadeen Ellis Are Sharing Their Highs, Lows And Love In A New Book
The Ellises embark on a new journey together as authors, discussing family, parenting, sex and intimacy, finances, commitment and more. Devale and Khadeen Ellis are a married couple you can relate to and learn from. Down to earth, transparent, and together for 20 years, the pair doesn’t hold back when talking about Black love on their wildly popular podcast, Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale Ellis. On it, they delve into all things sex, love, and marriage – drawing their listeners in with real-life stories and examples from their journey.
Michigan Daily
Lots of love: A reflection on the relationship between culture and love
One of the first concepts introduced in Physics 240 at the University of Michigan — Coulomb’s Law — has a lot more to offer than just a description of the physical world. The law, critical to the understanding of all concepts under electricity and magnetism, helps quantify the electrostatic force of attraction between two charged objects.
MindBodyGreen
What's Your Zodiac Sign's Love Language? An Astrologer Breaks Down All 12
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We all show our love in different ways. The signs and our birth charts play a big part in figuring out how to go about mastering the art of love—and it is an art.
psychologytoday.com
Demystifying Love: Unlearn What We Thought We Knew
Schools for love don't exist, but we can learn to love intentionally and with free will. Communicating with kindness, respect, openness, and clarity is better than being fluent in any love language. Go to bed even if you are in the middle of a conflict. We need proper rest for...
psychologytoday.com
Loving on the Edge
Imagine being attracted to edgy people—those with a colorful past. They may seem exotic and mysterious or lure you with an irresistible song that resembles the sirens calling to Ulysses in Homer’s Odyssey. Surely, an enchanting song, in whatever form, may seem impossible to resist. But should it be avoided?
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things
Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel. Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist
This type of narcissism is harder to spot but can be just as toxic as the overt kind. Experts explain what to look for.
Signs of Emotional Abuse
Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
Opinion- Those Who Cheat Have Manipulative Habits But, Do You Know How to Spot Them?
*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. What better way to crush a person’s self-worth and confidence than cheating on them? It’s the classic way to ruin a relationship nowadays. We all "know" a cheater, or the cheated, right? It’s becoming more prevalent in today’s society.
Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me
DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often. I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
Dear Abby: A terrible smell is coming from my neighbor’s apartment — I’m afraid
DEAR ABBY: I’ve lived in my apartment for almost 10 years and had the same downstairs neighbor since I moved in. About three years ago, I began noticing an odor coming from her apartment. It’s hard to describe other than the worst body odor imaginable. It’s so bad that I can’t open my sliding door or windows in the summer because the smell drifts into my home. She is not the type of person I can approach about this no matter how gently I word it. I’m to the point where I feel I should file a complaint with management....
Opinion: What Happens When The Narcissists Knows you "Know” They are Narcissistic?
It's a collapse of epic proportions and karma finally pays a visit. They will relentlessly try and convince themselves, others and, YOU that you are the Narcissist not them.
6 signs that you're in a one-sided relationship and how to find balance
If you're always the one to make plans, do chores, and initiate intimacy, then you may be in a one-sided relationship
Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway
Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Opinion: How To Master Flirting and The Art Of Attraction
Flirting is an essential part of any romantic relationship. It's a way to show someone you're interested in them and to build attraction. But flirting isn't just about making someone laugh or buying them a drink. It's an art that requires skill and practice. Here are some tips to help you master flirting and building attraction.
Opinion: The Consequences of Staying in a Long-Term Relationship With a Narcissist
Staying in a relationship with a narcissist for too long can have severe consequences for one's mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it difficult to understand and cope with their behavior. They often use manipulation, control, and gaslighting tactics to exploit and abuse those around them, and the longer you stay in the relationship, the more difficult it can be to extricate yourself from their grasp.
Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men
If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
