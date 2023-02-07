ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans promote Tim Kelly to OC, announce several staff hires

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hc0nc_0kfdaP5o00

The Tennessee Titans have decided who their next offensive coordinator will be, and it is none other than passing-game coordinator, Tim Kelly.

The team announced the move on Tuesday, ending what was nearly a month-long search for the man to replace former offensive coordinator, Todd Downing.

Along with Kelly’s promotion, the Titans announced that Charles London has been hired as the pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Chris Harris as the defensive pass-game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

London was reportedly in the running for the offensive coordinator gig. Harris’ hire was reported in January, but it wasn’t clear if he would stick around, as he was a candidate for defensive coordinator roles.

In addition, Tennessee made the hires of Lori Locust and Justin Hamilton as defensive quality control coaches official. Locust is the first full-time female coach in Titans history and is expected to work with the outside linebackers.

There are also coaches who are staying on staff but taking new roles. That includes Pat O’Hara (pass-game analyst), Tony Dews (tight ends coach), Luke Steckel (run-game analyst) and Jason Houghtaling (offensive line coach).

While I hoped the Titans would go with an out-of-house candidate, this move certainly isn’t shocking, as head coach Mike Vrabel tends to stick with what who he’s familiar with.

This move won’t be well-received by the fan base in general, as Kelly’s mere connection to last year’s offense put a stain on his candidacy from the jump, whether fair or not.

The Titans were originally reported to have interest in Kelly, London, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, Matt Nagy.

After that, the trail went cold, at least publicly. Unless there were more interviews behind the scenes, this doesn’t appear to exactly have been an exhaustive search, which could mean Kelly was the guy from the jump.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans officially name their new offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans have officially named Tim Kelly as the team’s next offensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator after spending eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee

The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
NASHVILLE, TN
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Klecko elected to Hall of Fame

One of the leaders of the New York Sack Exchange can finally ring the bell in Canton, Ohio. Joe Klecko is a Hall of Fame member. The great Jets defensive lineman was elected Thursday as part of the NFL Honors ceremony. He was nominated by the Seniors Committee back in August to be among the finalists for induction.
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire

The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization.  Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role.   As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson roasts Browns at NFL Honors: 'restored order to the universe by doing a bunch of dumb Browns stuff'

It was an unbelievably chaotic and underwhelming season for the Cleveland Browns, marred by headline stories following the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson. And NFL Honors host Kelly Clarkson was not shy about roasting them for their disappointing 2022 campaign:. “It was a crazy season. Thankfully the Browns restored order...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy