Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Woman gets 5 years for using murder victims' names to get COVID stimulus checks, tax refunds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for a scheme to file false tax returns and obtain fraudulent COVID-19 stimulus payments using the identities of homicide victims in Chicago and beyond – some of them children.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported when Katrina Pierce was first charged in the case in 2021, the families of homicide victims and violence in Chicago were of course already grieving when they lost loved ones — only to be victimized all over again, this time financially.In September 2021, Pierce was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud,...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations.  . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
Prosecutor: Gang dispute led to shooting at Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor suggests a gang dispute led to a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded. Thomas Darman, an assistant state’s attorney, said during the suspect’s bail hearing Saturday that the 16-year-old suspect charged in the Dec. 16 shooting outside Benito Juarez High School asked one of the victims about his gang affiliation before he opened fire. A Cook County judge denied his bail and said life in prison is a possibility. The suspect is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
ABOUT

First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

