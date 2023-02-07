Read full article on original website
Related
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Chicago Public Radio
Right after landing a big deal with the CTA, businessman helps Lightfoot’s reelection effort
Less than a month ago, the Chicago Transit Authority — whose leaders are appointed by the mayor — announced a lucrative new contract with a company founded by prominent real-estate magnate Elzie Higginbottom. Just a few weeks later, another company tied to Higginbottom gave a $50,000 contribution to...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Woman gets 5 years for using murder victims' names to get COVID stimulus checks, tax refunds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for a scheme to file false tax returns and obtain fraudulent COVID-19 stimulus payments using the identities of homicide victims in Chicago and beyond – some of them children.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported when Katrina Pierce was first charged in the case in 2021, the families of homicide victims and violence in Chicago were of course already grieving when they lost loved ones — only to be victimized all over again, this time financially.In September 2021, Pierce was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud,...
South Shore Residents Concerned About Displacement, Rising Housing Costs
No heat, intermittent hot water and displacement. That’s what residents at Catalyst Realty buildings, 6725-6733 S. Paxton Ave., in South Shore said they’ve been going through over the past month. Alfonzo Northington, a tenant at one of the Catalyst Realty apartments, said he wasn’t able to work from...
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
Low Property Tax Collection Rates in South Suburbs Have Devastating Effects on Community Services, Research Finds
Low property tax collection rates in the south suburbs are having devastating effects on services offered to communities, according to recent research from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office. The lowest property tax collection rate was 29% in Ford Heights. That’s followed by Robbins, where the rate jumped to 49%....
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
City awarding another round of direct cash payouts through aid program
The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus.
abc17news.com
Prosecutor: Gang dispute led to shooting at Chicago school
CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor suggests a gang dispute led to a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded. Thomas Darman, an assistant state’s attorney, said during the suspect’s bail hearing Saturday that the 16-year-old suspect charged in the Dec. 16 shooting outside Benito Juarez High School asked one of the victims about his gang affiliation before he opened fire. A Cook County judge denied his bail and said life in prison is a possibility. The suspect is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new program
Here's some good news for many individuals in Chicago. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus. The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.
Pilot program to address food insecurity among Chicagoans with disabilities
The City of Chicago is teaming up with the Thierer Family foundation in a new pilot to address food insecurity among Chicago residents with disabilities.
The Janes: The Story of UChicago’s Clandestine Abortion Ring
Content warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault and suicide. During UChicago’s 1968 first-year orientation, Ellen Diamond wasn’t getting to know her classmates, exploring campus, or getting acclimated to college life. Instead, she spent her first week on campus scouring Hyde Park for a pregnancy test. Clutching...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
The Chicago Maroon
Chicago, IL
335
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6