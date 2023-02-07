Titans fans not thrilled with Tim Kelly's promotion to OC

The Tennessee Titans made a boring, predictable move on Tuesday when they officially promoted passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator after a month’s long search to replace Todd Downing.

It’s hard to like this move. Kelly was part of an offensive staff that oversaw one of the worst units in the NFL last season, and while he had some success as the offensive coordinator in Houston, it’s not anything to fawn over.

We don’t know what Kelly had to do with Tennessee’s offense, but whether you want to place some or none of the blame on him, the situation on that side of the ball last year just screamed “wipe the slate clean” in 2023.

Instead, Vrabes did what he does best and stuck with one of his guys instead of maybe going outside of his comfort level to shake things up. Hey, at least we got the out-of-house general manager, right?

What makes this move more frustrating is the fact the Titans had a chance to give Kelly a look last year but decided to stick with Downing and waste what could have been a multi-month audition.

If Twitter is any indication, it’s safe to say there won’t be many happy Titans fans out there.