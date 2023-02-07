ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans fans not thrilled with Tim Kelly's promotion to OC

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSW6o_0kfdZem000

The Tennessee Titans made a boring, predictable move on Tuesday when they officially promoted passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator after a month’s long search to replace Todd Downing.

It’s hard to like this move. Kelly was part of an offensive staff that oversaw one of the worst units in the NFL last season, and while he had some success as the offensive coordinator in Houston, it’s not anything to fawn over.

We don’t know what Kelly had to do with Tennessee’s offense, but whether you want to place some or none of the blame on him, the situation on that side of the ball last year just screamed “wipe the slate clean” in 2023.

Instead, Vrabes did what he does best and stuck with one of his guys instead of maybe going outside of his comfort level to shake things up. Hey, at least we got the out-of-house general manager, right?

What makes this move more frustrating is the fact the Titans had a chance to give Kelly a look last year but decided to stick with Downing and waste what could have been a multi-month audition.

If Twitter is any indication, it’s safe to say there won’t be many happy Titans fans out there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why Titans' Mike Vrabel texted Eagles' A.J. Brown ahead of Super Bowl

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel texted Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before Brown faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. "Coach Vrabel reached out to me," Brown told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There's nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too. Of course, I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed."
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown is still talking about the Titans

It has been almost ten months since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, we have seen the general manager who made the trade fired, and now Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. Since the trade, it has not been...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Titans assistant lands job as new Texans defensive coordinator

A former Tennessee Titans assistant is the Houston Texans’ new defensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, the Texans are hiring Matt Burke to fill their defensive coordinator job. Burke most recently served as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive line coach. Burke spent five seasons in Nashville in the mid-2000s...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
atozsports.com

Derrick Henry’s thoughts on Tim Kelly being named Titans OC

The number one responsibility of new Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will be creating a more efficient passing game and designing a game plan to maximize the ability of star running back Derrick Henry. Henry is a generational talent, but at times during the 2022 season, a lackluster offensive...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
atozsports.com

Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick

With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins request to interview Chargers assistant for secondary coach job

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make changes to their coaching staff after firing Josh Boyer and multiple positional coaches after the end of the 2022 season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell for their secondary coach. Miami didn’t have a coach in that role last year, but they did move on from Steve Gregory, who had been the team’s safeties coach.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII: Staff Predictions

Football season ends on Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII. Both are looking for their second title in the past six seasons. Only one former Notre Dame player is on either roster. Quarterback Ian Book is the third stringer for the Eagles. Forty-five former Fighting Irish players have won a Super Bowl. Will Book become No. 46? As predicted by most, Book is the first quarterback from the 2021 draft class to reach Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the Falcons' starting offense after 2023 free agency

In the two years since hiring general manager Terry Fontenot, the Atlanta Falcons have gone from salary cap hell to having the second-most projected cap space in the NFL. If the team releases quarterback Marcus Mariota, Atlanta would have nearly $70 million to spend this offseason. While we don’t expect the team to go on a spending frenzy, there’s room to add a few quality players without completely breaking the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

James Boyd of The Athletic notes the Colts will likely not be able to afford to keep LB Bobby Okereke after his breakout 2022 season and he’ll likely sign elsewhere. However, they already have LB Zaire Franklin and could bring back LB E.J. Speed at a more affordable rate.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy