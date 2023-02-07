Read full article on original website
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles Nan Goldin's career of art and activism
On Feb. 9, 2019, artist Nan Goldin led a protest at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in which activists dropped fake OxyContin prescriptions — all attributed to Richard Sackler, the CEO of Purdue Pharma — into the air of the museum's sprawling atrium. Some activists lay on the museum's ground floor, posing as if they were dead.
Brazil's new president is meeting with Biden to talk climate change and democracy
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will sit down with President Biden on Friday afternoon, then fly right home the next day. Officials in both administrations say don't underestimate the visit due to its brevity — the two leaders have lofty goals, including celebrating democracy and tackling climate change. And they have a lot in common after recent events in both countries.
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
KERRY CONDON: (As Siobhan) You can't just all of a sudden stop being friends with a fella. CONDON: (As Siobhan) Why can't you? Because it isn't nice. Has he said something to you when he was drunk?. GLEESON: (As Colm) No, I prefer him when he's drunk. It's all the...
Here's what happened with Adani — and what the fallout could be for India's economy
The Adani Group is one of India's largest conglomerates, and it recently lost tens of billions of dollars in market value. An American investing group called Hindenburg Research accused the company of fraud in a report last month. Paddy Hirsch and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain what happened and what the fallout could be for India's economy.
Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Today in Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution that toppled the monarchy and installed the Ayatollah Khomeini as the first supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. The occasion usually brings crowds to the streets of Tehran and across the country, but this year's events are tense. All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly is in Tehran and joins us now. Mary Louise, thanks for being with us.
Nicaragua frees almost all of its political prisoners
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: As they waited at the arrivals hall of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they read the names of the now-freed political prisoners. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Maria Esther Gonzalez Vega. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. PERALTA: According...
Iran's supreme leader pledges to pardon thousands of jailed protesters
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says the country will pardon or commute the sentences of tens of thousands of prisoners ahead of Saturday's anniversary of the 1979 revolution. That might sound like good news for the about 20,000 people that activists say have been jailed since protests broke out in September over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was also known by her Kurdish name, Jina.
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'
PATRICK BRINGLEY: (Reading) The mornings are church-mouse quiet. I arrive on post almost a half hour before we open, and there is no one to talk me down to earth. It's just me and the Rembrandts, just me and the Botticellis, just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.
To survive WWII, a young man hid his Jewish identity and joined the Hitler Youth
A Holocaust survivor with a surprising story died last week at the age of 97. Solomon Perel survived World War II by hiding his Jewish identity and joining the Hitler Youth. His story is told in the 1990 film "Europa Europa." NPR's Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv has this remembrance. And the story you're about to hear includes a description of sexual assault.
Ukraine alleges that Putin was involved in 2014 Malaysia passenger jet downing
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew. It was a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, downed over an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Investigations have shown that the plane was brought down by a missile supplied by the Russian military. Now, investigators say Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally responsible for the decision to supply it. NPR's Tim Mak was at The Hague this week for that announcement. Hi, Tim.
The glam makeovers of Pakistan's tractors show how much farmers cherish them
DHOUL RANJHA, Pakistan — There's a cache of Pakistani songs that celebrate the enormous tractors that are ubiquitous throughout the country, like this boppy tune by musician Mehboob Hussain Naaz, "I plough my field with my Russi tractor and then I meet you, my beloved." These cheery, cherry-red beasts...
