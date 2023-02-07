ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AXS Brings Weekly Rock Talk Series ‘Power Hour’ to TV

It's time for rock and metal to be front and center in the TV world again, and AXS TV is calling upon rock industry vets Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1, KLOS-FM), Caity Babs (Sirius XM's Octane) and Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire) to bring it to you. The three hosts have already made inroads on Twitch with their Danny Wimmer Presents-produced series, POWER HOUR, and they're now taking the rock talk to AXS-TV with an inaugural 10-episode season featuring a who's who of rock and metal.
When Musicians Call Out Abusive Fans

It’s important to be respectful to others at shows, but when someone in the crowd isn’t keeping to themselves, musicians may call them out during a performance. Woodstock ’99 will always be remembered as a catastrophic and tragic event. Sexual assault was prevalent throughout the festival, as can be seen on many pieces of videotape broadcast across the country. Dexter Holland from the Offspring and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers both brought attention to the issue from onstage, pleading with fans to treat the women in the audience with respect.
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List

Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammy Awards

Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi have won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Metal Performance for "Degradation Trip." The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song

A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
Fans React to 2023 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Winners + Losers

The awards for six rock, metal and alternative categories have been handed out at the 2023 Grammy Awards where Ozzy Osbourne, Brandi Carlile and Wet Leg all earned two wins each and now fans have reacted online. In a year where innovative hardcore act Turnstile were up for three awards,...
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
45 Years Ago: Judas Priest Further Define Heavy Metal on ‘Stained Class’

In 1978, heavy music was at a critical junction. The bands who lit the hard rock torch in the late ‘60s and kept it burning over the next few years were fading or gone. Deep Purple had broken up. Black Sabbath had just one album left with Ozzy Osbourne; their best days were further and further in their rear view mirror. Even the mighty Led Zeppelin had just one LP left in the tank, and In Through The Out Door hardly compared to what had come before. Meanwhile, disco’s feckless beats and finger-pointing dance moves threatened to overtake rock, and punk rock's "year zero" mentality threatened to make older rock bands -- particularly bands with virtuoso players and singers -- obsolete.
Photos – Rockers at the 2023 Grammy Awards (Robert Trujillo, Turnstile + More)

Here is a look at the rock and metal stars on the red carpet the 2023 Grammy Awards. This is always one of the most fun parts about any awards show and when it comes to rock and metal at the Grammys in particular, it's always a bit of a wild card. Who will play nice, dress dapper and look the part? And who will show up looking like the defiant rebels that populate rock and metal? And which artists will choose to just skip going completely?!
