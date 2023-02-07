Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Shinedown’s Brent Smith Discusses Philip Anselmo Controversy – We Should Allow People to Grow From Their Mistakes
Pantera were recently dropped from a couple of festivals in Germany due to Philip Anselmo's controversial actions in the past, and were replaced by Foo Fighters. Shinedown's Brent Smith spoke about the matter during a recent interview, and expressed that people should be allowed to learn from their mistakes and grow.
Is Another ‘Big 4′ Concert Possible? See What Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Thinks
A few weeks ago, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian stated that another "Big 4" concert (featuring Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) won’t happen “until 2025,” if at all. Now, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has weighed in, too, and his outlook isn’t any more hopeful. Last Tuesday (Jan....
Megadeth’s ‘The Sick, The Dying … And the Dead’ Cover Artist Sues the Band + Their Label
Megadeth are now facing legal action from the cover artist for their latest album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead, with illustrator/designer Brent Elliott White claiming he hasn't received pay or credit for his work. The lawsuit was filed by White on Feb. 3 in the U.S. District...
AXS Brings Weekly Rock Talk Series ‘Power Hour’ to TV
It's time for rock and metal to be front and center in the TV world again, and AXS TV is calling upon rock industry vets Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1, KLOS-FM), Caity Babs (Sirius XM's Octane) and Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire) to bring it to you. The three hosts have already made inroads on Twitch with their Danny Wimmer Presents-produced series, POWER HOUR, and they're now taking the rock talk to AXS-TV with an inaugural 10-episode season featuring a who's who of rock and metal.
David Draiman’s All-Time Picks for Singer, Guitarist, Bassist + Drummer
Who would go on your Mount Rushmore of musicians? That was a question recently posed to Disturbed's David Draiman during a chat with Taryn Daly of Audacy's 99.9 KISW in Seattle, with the vocalist delivering what would be a killer band that'd be hard to beat, picking a singer, guitarist, bassist and drummer.
When Musicians Call Out Abusive Fans
It’s important to be respectful to others at shows, but when someone in the crowd isn’t keeping to themselves, musicians may call them out during a performance. Woodstock ’99 will always be remembered as a catastrophic and tragic event. Sexual assault was prevalent throughout the festival, as can be seen on many pieces of videotape broadcast across the country. Dexter Holland from the Offspring and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers both brought attention to the issue from onstage, pleading with fans to treat the women in the audience with respect.
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammy Awards
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi have won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Metal Performance for "Degradation Trip." The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song
A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Says ‘Iowa’ Literally Made Papa Roach Drummer’s Face Collapse
Slipknot’s seminal second LP, 2001’s Iowa, usually sparks a wide array of reactions from listeners. That said – and according to DJ/keyboardist Sid Wilson – former Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner surely had one of the most extreme, as his face literally collapsed upon first hearing the record.
Watch Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More Accept 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
As previewed by Loudwire last month (Jan. 5), the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony took place last night (Feb.4) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Excitingly, the recipients included Nirvana and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson (as well as Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin, The Supremes, Slick Rick and Ma Rainey).
Fans React to 2023 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Winners + Losers
The awards for six rock, metal and alternative categories have been handed out at the 2023 Grammy Awards where Ozzy Osbourne, Brandi Carlile and Wet Leg all earned two wins each and now fans have reacted online. In a year where innovative hardcore act Turnstile were up for three awards,...
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Metallica Fan Claims They Hear Bass on ‘…And Justice for All’, Reddit Tears Them Apart
One of the age-old complaints about Metallica's discography, aside from the snare on 2003's St. Anger, is that the bass on 1988's ...And Justice for All is basically inaudible. One fan, however, claims they can hear the bass, and Reddit is tearing them apart. "I have the ability to hear...
45 Years Ago: Judas Priest Further Define Heavy Metal on ‘Stained Class’
In 1978, heavy music was at a critical junction. The bands who lit the hard rock torch in the late ‘60s and kept it burning over the next few years were fading or gone. Deep Purple had broken up. Black Sabbath had just one album left with Ozzy Osbourne; their best days were further and further in their rear view mirror. Even the mighty Led Zeppelin had just one LP left in the tank, and In Through The Out Door hardly compared to what had come before. Meanwhile, disco’s feckless beats and finger-pointing dance moves threatened to overtake rock, and punk rock's "year zero" mentality threatened to make older rock bands -- particularly bands with virtuoso players and singers -- obsolete.
Photos – Rockers at the 2023 Grammy Awards (Robert Trujillo, Turnstile + More)
Here is a look at the rock and metal stars on the red carpet the 2023 Grammy Awards. This is always one of the most fun parts about any awards show and when it comes to rock and metal at the Grammys in particular, it's always a bit of a wild card. Who will play nice, dress dapper and look the part? And who will show up looking like the defiant rebels that populate rock and metal? And which artists will choose to just skip going completely?!
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0