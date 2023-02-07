ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

Rewatch the Super Bowl commercials from years past that have attained legendary status, including ads from Budweiser, Old Spice and McDonald's As one of the most-watched televised events of the year, the Super Bowl has some highly visible moments of airtime in between plays. That means that advertisers outdo themselves every year an effort to take advantage of all those eyeballs — and it also means that for many, the commercials are just as much of a must-watch moment as the game itself. (And the advertisers know it, now dropping teasers...
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Ever Broke the Bank

The Big Game is almost upon us, and that means that companies are ready to spend big money to capitalize on the millions of prospective customers' eyeballs that will be glued to their TV sets this Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Rihanna takes the stage for her highly anticipated halftime show. It's no secret that Super Bowl commercials are among the most expensive ad spots in the calendar year. And with a viewership of more than 100 million annually, it's not hard to see why the Super Bowl is the premier sporting event for marketing. But, which ad has the honor of being the most expensive Super Bowl commercial ever?
Super Bowl LVII ad watch: less crypto, more beer

One thing viewers can expect from Super Bowl LVII: more beer commercials. Considered by some to be the quintessential Super Bowl product, Budweiser has spent more than half a billion dollars on its beer commercials over the past few decades, with campaigns ranging from the nostalgic (the Budweiser Clydesdales) to the cool casualness of the Wassup guys.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Recounting the history of Super Bowl prop bets

Betting on the Super Bowl is one of America’s favorite pastimes. More than 50 million Americans are expected to place wagers on Super Bowl LVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And the American Gaming Association estimates that $16 billion will be wagered legally, illegally and in squares and pools.
SBJ Football: Bettors air it out (legally) around Super Bowl

David Broughton here, filling in for Ben Fischer tonight. I’ve been in this business for a quarter of a century, and I’ve never been to a Super Bowl. But I can boast that I’ve seen State Farm Stadium from pretty much every angle, from a high-wire walk 18 years ago on the beams above the endzone with Michael Bidwill (a week before the roof was raised) to cranking the Air Raid Siren.
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
