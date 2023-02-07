(Conception) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 roughly three miles east of Conception around 5:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 33-year-old Randy Busse of Conception Junction, was traveling eastbound when it began to slide on the snow and slush covered roadway. The patrol says the vehicle went off the south side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its top facing northeast.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO