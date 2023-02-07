Read full article on original website
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
4th quarter push, team effort lifts East Atchison girls past Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- The East Atchison girl's basketball team rode a fourth-quarter push and clutch performances from multiple players to pull away and secure the win over Rock Port. The Wolves (18-7) secured their 12th win of 2023 and took down county rival Rock Port (9-13) 46-35. "Rock Port's a...
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
Lois Wagoner
Service:Memorial ServiceName: Lois WagonerPronunciation: Age: 76From: Clarinda, IowaPrevious…
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Rock Port boys hold off East Atchison to secure senior night victory
(Rock Port) -- It was third time's a charm this season for the Rock Port boy's basketball team as they survived a mid-game rally from East Atchison to take home the 58-44 victory. The Blue Jays (16-7) secured their eighth win in the past 10 games and also got revenge...
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City
(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
Conception Junction man injured in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 roughly three miles east of Conception around 5:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 33-year-old Randy Busse of Conception Junction, was traveling eastbound when it began to slide on the snow and slush covered roadway. The patrol says the vehicle went off the south side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its top facing northeast.
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Creston's Morrison talks commitment to Iowa Central
(Creston) -- Creston senior Ty Morrison has been around football his entire life. The son of Creston head football coach Brian Morrison will continue to be a part of his life for the next two years thanks to his commitment to Iowa Central. "I'm very excited," Morrison said about his...
Ballistic Shields Purchased by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department
Rickard Trust Board Members Katie Gumm and Danielle Miller are shown with Captain Austin Hann. Social Media post by Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. MARYVILLE, MO- The Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust funded the purchase of fourteen ballistic shields for the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office. Each deputy has been assigned a shield, which will be carried in the patrol vehicle.
Spy balloon spotted over Northwest Mo.
Harrison County, MO: People across the nation had their eyes on the skies when a massive, white high-altitude balloon of Chinese origin passed into North American airspace.
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
Ewalt sisters lead Fremont-Mills to dominant regional win over Essex
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills’ Ewalt sisters helped the Knights to a 63-25 Class 1A regional first round win over Essex on Thursday night. Teagan — a senior — scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Ryleigh — a sophomore — posted 15 in a dominant win for the Knights (15-7).
