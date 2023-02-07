ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

"Nobody really liked us except the people of Detroit" - James Edwards shares how he felt being part of the Bad Boys

By Will Starjacki
James Edwards shares what made the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons the most hated teams in all of sports, only loved by their own fans

James Edwards

The Detroit Pistons weren't known as the Bad Boys for nothing as they rose to the top of the league at the end of the 80s decade and won back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990 behind one of the most physical defenses ever seen in league history. But despite their champion status, the Bad Boys remained the villains of their era.

Former Pistons backup center James "Buddha" Edwards recalls how the basketball world viewed their team and what made them one of the most hated teams in all of the sports.

" With the way we played, nobody really liked us except for the people of Detroit. They could understand the hard work that we did out on the floor, but we didn't really get any respect (nationally) after we won those two championships ."

The Jordan Rules

One of the main reasons why the Detroit Pistons were the most hated team during their championship run was because they were the team that always eliminated the ultra-popular Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs. And not only did the Pistons oust the Bulls in three consecutive postseasons, but they also played some of the toughest ( or dirtiest to some ) defense on everybody's favorite player, Michael Jordan.

The Pistons implemented the "Jordan Rules" against Jordan to limit Jordan's effectiveness in a basketball game. Devised by Chuck Daily after His Airness scored 59 points against them in April 1988, the strategy was to make Jordan work for every point by physically challenging him on defense to throw him off-balance.

Using the Jordan Rules, Detroit beat Chicago in the second round of the playoffs 4-1 in 1988, repeated 4-2 the following season in the same round, and then outlasted the Bulls in Game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals. Ultimately, MJ and the Bulls figured out the Pistons and swept them in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, ending the Bad Boys iron rule.

From the most hated team to best regular season team in history

Curiously, Edwards went from being a key player on the most hated team in NBA history to the best regular season team in the history of the league (at that time).

That's because Edwards finished his career with the Chicago Bulls, joining the team as a free agent prior to the start of the 1996-95 NBA season. That season, The Bulls finished with a 72-10 regular season record, the best regular season record in NBA history until the Golden State Warriors topped the Bulls by one win in 2016.

The then 40-year-old Edwards averaged only 3.5 points per game that season and appeared in only six playoff games while putting up 1.8 points per contest. Despite that, Edwards won a third ring with the Bulls that year, bringing his career total to three NBA championships.

