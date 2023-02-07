Read full article on original website
Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home. The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird https://www.wcvb.com/article/massachusetts-emu-escapes-leads-owners-police-on-chase-through-several-towns-city/42829954#">got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.
Kansas GOP picks election conspiracy promoter as new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Saturday narrowly picked an activist who has promoted unfounded election conspiracies and promised a shakeup to lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years, following weeks of infighting that mirrors the acrimony in the party across the U.S. Within 30 minutes of...
Tigers Lead 18-15 At Halftime, But Flyers Take Control In Third Quarter With 13-5 Run, Defeats Edwardsville
BELLEVILLE - After trailing at halftime 18-15, East St. Louis took control of the game with a 13-5 run to open the third quarter, then hit their free throws in the fourth quarter to go on to a 58-37 win over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Lynx Arena at Lindenwood Univerisity's Belleville campus, East Side's temporary home while the gym at East St. Louis Senior High is being renovated.
