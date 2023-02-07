BELLEVILLE - After trailing at halftime 18-15, East St. Louis took control of the game with a 13-5 run to open the third quarter, then hit their free throws in the fourth quarter to go on to a 58-37 win over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Lynx Arena at Lindenwood Univerisity's Belleville campus, East Side's temporary home while the gym at East St. Louis Senior High is being renovated.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO