dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin To Explode by Over 70% Before a ‘Very Fast’ Reversal Occurs, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000.
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Slams Dog Coins, Warns Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Should Go to Zero
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko is blasting dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), asserting they have no value. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that, in his opinion, the two tokens should go to zero. “Every day I have to live with...
Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
Under-the-Radar Altruistic Altcoin Soars 268% This Week Amid Crypto Platform Rebranding
An under-the-radar altcoin focused on blockchain gifting has ripped 268% this week amid exchanges announcing their support for its token rebranding. Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain project focused on enabling the creation, storage and gifting of on-chain presents like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its newly rebranded native token, GFT, has...
Dogecoin in Robinhood’s Custody Reaches $2,800,000,000+ As Trading App Denies Formal Partnership With Twitter
Retail trading giant Robinhood now holds more than $2.8 billion worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) for its customers, according to Dogecoin Whale Alert. The DOGE-transaction tracker reports that the trove in Robinhood’s custody now represents 25.17% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply. Dogecoin has been in the news in the past...
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
Analyst Says Traders Are Sleeping on Shiba Inu’s Biggest Rival and Three Additional Altcoins
A popular crypto analyst believes traders are starstruck by the rise of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and sleeping on Dogecoin (DOGE). Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 220,200 Twitter followers that the ninth-largest crypto asset by market cap is now showing strength when paired against Bitcoin (BTC). Based on Smart Contracter’s...
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree
A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
Analyst Predicts Major Pain for Investors Expecting Bitcoin (BTC) To Crash to $10,000 – Here’s His Outlook
Crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino says that king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) is unlikely to revisit the 2022 lows. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 281,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin could drop further from current levels, it is likely to form a higher low rather than go below the 2022 low of around $15,500.
Bitcoin Price Retreats Amid Reports of Kraken Probe, Rumors of SEC Attack on Staking
Bitcoin (BTC) is dropping in price amid news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into Kraken over whether it illegally traded unregistered securities. According to Bloomberg, the SEC is investigating Kraken, the third largest crypto exchange in the world, for possibly breaking securities rules...
One Digital Asset Class Will Make Bitcoin and Cryptos ‘Increasingly Attractive’, Says deVere Group CEO
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green says that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) will increase the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Green says CBDC adoption by governments around the world will highlight the privacy benefits of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. “As more and more countries introduce their own...
Top Trader Shares Chart With ‘Huge Implications’ for Crypto, Breaks Down Bitcoin Volume
One widely-followed crypto analyst is looking at traditional stocks with “huge implications” for crypto traders. Analyst Justin Bennett tells his 111,400 Twitter followers that the outcome of the current triangle pattern on the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) could affect crypto in 2023. “This is the DJI triangle that...
Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Three Other Altcoins As Verifiable Digital Assets
The world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume is adding Shiba Inu (SHIB) and three other altcoins to its list of verifiable crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Binance says its introducing zero-knowledge (zk) SNARKS, a verification method that keeps information secure, to its proof-of-reserves identification system.
SEC’s Hester Peirce Blasts Agency’s Attack on Kraken’s Crypto Staking Platform
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is blasting the agency’s decision to attack the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, forcing the company to eliminate its staking program and pay a $30 million fine. In an official letter of dissent, Peirce says the SEC’s repeated attempts to regulate the industry through enforcement are bad...
Charles Hoskinson Says Cardano Ecosystem Is Fine After SEC Bans Kraken US Staking Service – But There’s a Catch
Cardano (ADA) co-founder Charles Hoskinson says ADA remains on solid footing despite the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on Kraken’s crypto-staking services. In a new Youtube video, Hoskinson says the fact the SEC charged Kraken for violating securities laws for its staking services will force a...
Bitcoin Flashing Conflicting Signals About the Start of the Next Bull Market, According to Two Analytics Firms
Bitcoin (BTC) is printing conflicting signals about when the next bull market will kick off, according to metrics shared by two different crypto analytics firms. Santiment says that BTC continues to have a high correlation with the S&P 500, which the firm notes “limits the likelihood of an upcoming bull run.”
Trader Updates Outlook on Fantom, the Graph and AI Altcoin That’s Up 530% This Year – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Fantom (FTM), The Graph (GRT) and Fetch.ai (FET). In a new strategy session, Michaël van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom could dip as low as $0.33 only to bounce up 50%. “$0.65...
Analytics Firm Forecasts Imminent Bitcoin and Altcoin Rally As Self-Custodied BTC Explodes to Over $400,000,000,000
A rise in negative sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto markets at large is increasing the odds that the 2023 bull run will continue, according to a leading analytics firm. Santiment says a wide swath of traders now firmly believe prices will dip this month – and when too...
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Compares Crypto Assets to Baseball Cards, Argues They’re Just Speculative
A high-ranking crypto-skeptic in the U.S. Federal Reserve thinks digital assets are like baseball cards and have no intrinsic value. Christopher J. Waller, one of the seven members of the Fed’s Board of Governors, says in a new speech that the value of crypto assets is driven “purely by belief.”
