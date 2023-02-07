ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
Under-the-Radar Altruistic Altcoin Soars 268% This Week Amid Crypto Platform Rebranding

An under-the-radar altcoin focused on blockchain gifting has ripped 268% this week amid exchanges announcing their support for its token rebranding. Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain project focused on enabling the creation, storage and gifting of on-chain presents like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its newly rebranded native token, GFT, has...
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree

A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
Bitcoin Price Retreats Amid Reports of Kraken Probe, Rumors of SEC Attack on Staking

Bitcoin (BTC) is dropping in price amid news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into Kraken over whether it illegally traded unregistered securities. According to Bloomberg, the SEC is investigating Kraken, the third largest crypto exchange in the world, for possibly breaking securities rules...
SEC’s Hester Peirce Blasts Agency’s Attack on Kraken’s Crypto Staking Platform

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is blasting the agency’s decision to attack the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, forcing the company to eliminate its staking program and pay a $30 million fine. In an official letter of dissent, Peirce says the SEC’s repeated attempts to regulate the industry through enforcement are bad...

