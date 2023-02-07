Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
No. 3 Aggies defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. “Couldn’t be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena,” head coach Tana McKay said.
Women’s hoops heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team’s earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34.
No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors
EATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday. Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon &...
Aggies Seek Rare Series Sweep of LSU Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the LSU Tigers when the two teams face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A 2022-23 “mirror” opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies beat the...
No. 3 Aggies travel to No. 6 South Carolina
BLYTHEWOOD, South Carolina -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 6 South Carolina for a top-ten road test on Saturday at One Wood Farm at 9 a.m. The Aggies (6-3, 2-2) will face the Gamecocks (5-3, 1-3) for the second time this season, after securing the first meeting, 14-6.
No. 3 Aggies Advance to Quarterfinals of ITA National Team Indoors
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the ITA Nationals Team Indoor Championships with a 4-0 win against No. 17 San Diego at the Seattle Tennis Club. Starting hot in Seattle, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing earned the first doubles win against Victoria Kalaitzis/Filipa Bruu-Syversen...
Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Trisha Ford era started off with a win as Texas A&M topped Tarleton 12-2 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Thursday night. The pitching staff of Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy held the Texans to zero earned runs. Leavitt made her Aggie debut, pitching for 4.1 innings, tallying four strikeouts, and limiting Tarleton to only two hits and no runs. Kennedy relived her in the top of the fifth to close out the five-inning victory.
Aggies picked second in SEC West, five players named to preseason team
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies were picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division and placed a league-high five players on the preseason All-SEC first and second teams, per a release from league officials Thursday morning. Texas A&M is one of five teams to pick up...
66 Aggies Earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports. “The success of our student-athletes has once again been reflected...
Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a little over a week Texas A&M baseball opens up their season against Seattle University. While the expectations are high coming off a trip to Omaha, the Aggies are just excited to play someone in a different jersey. “I’m fired up. This is going to...
Aggie Track & Field split between Clemson, Boston and Houston
CLEMSON, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams split travel to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston on Feb 10-11. Tiger Paw Invitational. The Aggies travel...
Lewis paces A&M Consolidated with 23 in 62-55 win over Magnolia West
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (23-8, 11-2) kept their District 21-5A championship hopes alive thanks to a second half comeback against Magnolia West in a 62-55 win Friday night at Tiger Gym. Kaden Lewis scored 14 of his team high 23 points in the second...
Love Doctors at Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Valentine’s Day upcoming, a pair of doctors are celebrating their love as co-workers. Scott Conant is an orthopedic surgeon, and Rhoda Conant works as an OB-GYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. The pair met while in medical school at Texas...
Treat of the Day: JROTC Marksmanship Teams win big at competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Bryan ISD JROTC Marksmanship Teams that competed in a 5-round competition in Houston. The competition started in October and finished with the final event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The varsity team received 2nd place out of eight other teams in the competition. The...
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series kicks off tonight
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC Town Hall and the Texas A&M President’s Office is kicking off the first concert of the 2023 Spring Concert Series. Starting Friday, you can sit front row to enjoy a variety of musical acts and it’s all free of charge. Friday night’s concert will start with folk music band, Beatnik Bandits from Austin, Texas.
College Station discusses concerns about sewage line in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is responding to Bryan residents and leaders who have voiced concerns about a proposed sewer line. The sewer line proposals shared with neighbors living in Bryan’s historic Beverly Estates neighborhood show the City of College Station is looking to put a sewer line along Rosemary Drive. In a heated meeting Wednesday, residents pressed city staff on an alternate option while Bryan leaders warned of strained relationships between the cities.
180 Bryan teachers recognized, awarded thousands of dollars
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 200 Bryan ISD teachers will be receiving an extra check this year, as a reward for Teacher Excellence in Texas. Bryan ISD applied for the Texas Education Agencies Teachers Incentive Allotment over two years ago and just received the good news. In June, 180 Bryan ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $25,000.
Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr., also known as Conscious Lee, has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day. Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year...
Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget. Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities. If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening...
Prairie View A&M University president to step down earlier than expected
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons said she’s stepping down from her position at the end of February. Simmons, who originally was going to exit the role at the end of this school year, announced her decision to leave in March of 2022. The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents named Dr. Tomika P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become President of Prairie View A&M University in November.
