Rolls Royce is introducing its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre, after receiving overwhelming customer demand, according to the company’s CEO. It is no wonder that Rolls Royce has entered the world of electric vehicles. The silent and smooth operation, incredible power, and amazing technology that comes with EVs make them a no-brainer for the historic luxury brand. However, according to Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös’ comments to Car Magazine, customer demand was truly the motivator that enticed the company.

2 DAYS AGO