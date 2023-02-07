Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 can be acquired for less than $27,000 in Oregon: estimate
With Tesla’s recent round of price cuts for its entire lineup of premium all-electric vehicles, cars like the Model 3 sedan have become more affordable to mainstream car buyers. At $43,490 before incentives, the Model 3 RWD is a bang-for-the-buck all-electric car with ample range, power, and a suite of impressive active and passive safety features.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y trim gets minimal price increase in China
Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive units in China received minimal price increases of less than a percentage point this week. Tesla increased the price of the base Model Y trim level from 259,900 yuan ($38,167.27) to 261,900 ($38,460.97). It is only a 0.8 percent increase in price and is relatively minimal, but still a slight uptick.
teslarati.com
Tesla bumps Model Y Performance price up $500 in the U.S.
Tesla has bumped the price of the Model Y Performance up by $500 in the United States, the second time in one week that the automaker has increased prices on its premier version of the all-electric crossover. Tesla Model Y Performance trims are now priced at $58,490, up $500 from...
teslarati.com
Tesla brand consideration drops by 3% in Q4, but it doesn’t mean much
New data from Kelley Blue Book shows consideration for Tesla vehicles dropped from 12 to 9 percent in Q4 compared to Q3, but it doesn’t mean all that much, considering the company is selling cars well beyond its manufacturing capabilities. Tesla has bounced around in KBB’s luxury brand consideration...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y with 4680 batteries just got more expensive
Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive configurations, which equip the company’s 4680 battery cell, received a $500 price increase late Friday. The Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive is a specific trim level of the all-electric crossover that is only built at Gigafactory Texas and only available in limited amounts. Tesla lists the vehicle in its “Existing Inventory,” and it is not available for order through the traditional Online Design Studio.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk expected to become the world’s richest person again
Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be well on his way toward recapturing the title of the world’s wealthiest person by net worth. Musk’s net worth has seen a steep rise amidst TSLA stock’s recent rally over the past month. A look at the Bloomberg Billionaires Index...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin runs into more bureaucratic red tape
Tesla is running into more bureaucratic red tape in Germany at Giga Berlin, this time relating to a project that is geared toward the installation of a solar array over parking spaces. Tesla had its construction of a solar array project stopped at its factory in Germany by authorities on...
teslarati.com
Rolls Royce customers want more EVs, says company CEO
Rolls Royce is introducing its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre, after receiving overwhelming customer demand, according to the company’s CEO. It is no wonder that Rolls Royce has entered the world of electric vehicles. The silent and smooth operation, incredible power, and amazing technology that comes with EVs make them a no-brainer for the historic luxury brand. However, according to Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös’ comments to Car Magazine, customer demand was truly the motivator that enticed the company.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s road to U.S.-funded EV charging means giving up its biggest advantage
Tesla’s road to $7.5 billion in government subsidies that would help it expand electric vehicle charging means giving up its biggest strength: an exclusive charging network for its owners. Tesla will have to expand its charging infrastructure to include the Combined Charging System, or CCS, connectors, which are utilized...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as production nears
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as the vehicle heads for initial production later this Summer. In its most recent spotting, the all-electric pickup is looking more compact than ever and is sporting a massive windshield wiper. The Cybertruck’s most recent sighting was spotted by a member of the vehicle’s fan group...
teslarati.com
Tesla Investor Day is key to further stock growth, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla Investor Day on March 1 will be a key factor in furthering the company’s stock growth, Morgan Stanley said in a new note to investors. While Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to rebound after a sluggish 2022, Morgan Stanley is undoubtedly impressed with the automaker’s recovery in 2023. However, the firm, led by analyst Adam Jonas, said the “window of opportunity” has closed in terms of valuation, and Tesla will need to present something relatively substantial at its Investor Day event in March:
