clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
clarksvillenow.com
Fiber repair work to prompt roadblocks on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, CDE Lightband will be replacing aging fiber across Interstate 24 to improve services to customers. During this maintenance, there will be rolling roadblocks around Exit 11. This area will be blocked in short intervals between 7 and 9 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
dicksonpost.com
Lawsuit filed against Water Authority of Dickson Creek over Lick Creek records
Community environmental group Friends of Lick Creek, along with its co-founder Rodes Hart, filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 30, in Dickson County Chancery Court against the Water Authority of Dickson County, claiming the public utility failed to fulfill multiple open records requests. FLC Media Contact Siena London said in...
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
z975.com
County looks to hire ‘Director of Continuous Improvement’ to assist with growing needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County is looking to hire a “Director of Continuous Improvement” for what the measure says will help meet the growing needs of county government. The proposed legislation says Montgomery County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and the...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
wkdzradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
whopam.com
Bentzel discusses Monday incident at HHS, says board likely to purchase weapons-detecting equipment
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel discussed a student bringing a gun to Hopkinsville High School Monday during a Tuesday morning appearance on WHOP and says they hope to soon have weapons-detecting machinery in place at both high schools. Bentzel says the male juvenile who allegedly attempted to run...
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
clarksvillenow.com
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
Hopkinsville City Council approves $2.5M land purchase for fire station
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois. The...
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
