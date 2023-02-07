ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour

CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks

Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT

CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
