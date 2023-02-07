Read full article on original website
z975.com
Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Northwest Little League announced in January that after more than 50 years of existence, the league has disbanded. League president Dawn Bryant said the league dissolved because of lack of volunteers and participation. “I’ve been on the Northwest Little League Board for the...
Hopkinsville City Council approves $2.5M land purchase for fire station
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois. The...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
whvoradio.com
Judge Grants Motion to Produce Communications in Cold Murder Case
A judge granted a motion to produce any communications between Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and law enforcement related to the murder case against two women accused of a 2006 murder in Christian County. Lashanda Bell and her attorney, Doug Moore, along with co-defendant Annastaja Hathaway and her attorney, Brandi...
whopam.com
Grace and Mercy changes lives, one person at a time
The Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville heard from some of the residents of Grace and Mercy Thursday, and learned more about the program that helps women fight addiction. Founder Joanna Mack says they can’t thank the community enough for all the love and support this recovery program receives, from donations to volunteers to business support and much more. She says it’s a one to two year program, depending on what the individual needs, and works to help them get clean, stay clean and become successful members of society.
wkdzradio.com
Jarrett Named CCPS Early Learning Academy Coordinator
Officials with the Christian County Public Schools announced Tuesday the hiring of Tina Jarrett, who will serve as the coordinator of the up-and-coming Inspire Early Learning Academy in Hopkinsville. Jarrett most recently served as the director for Promise Land Preschool over the last 15 years. In a written statement, Jarrett...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart
32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
clarksvilletoday.com
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument
28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville International Festival Returning To Its Roots
The Hopkinsville International Festival will make a return to the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex next month. The festival, which has not been held in person since 2019, will continue showcasing the various cultures represented in our community. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Toby Hudson tells the News Edge...
whvoradio.com
Judge Hands Down Sentence In Oak Grove Murder Case
Dequavion James was formally sentenced in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday morning after previously entering an Alford plea in connection to the 2016 death of 19-year old DeAndrea Palmer in Oak Grove. In court Wednesday morning, James and his attorney Ted Shouse along with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
WBKO
Man sentenced in handgun, drug possession case in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon after a crime that occurred in Logan County. According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, of Springfield, Tennessee, a convicted felon, possessed...
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whopam.com
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
WSMV
Florida homicide suspect arrested in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person accused of a Florida homicide was arrested in Clarksville on Friday, Feb. 3. In Florida, a missing person release was issued for 28-year-old Gianni Coto on Jan. 25, after he was reported missing by a family member. Officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
