Carlmont’s JV boys basketball team played an unexpectedly close game, winning 55-50, against the Aragon Dons on Feb. 9. The Scots have performed exceptionally well this season, going into the game with an 8-2 record. This being the last home game of the season, Carlmont’s goal was to finish off strong and secure the win.

BELMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO