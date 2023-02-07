Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Small drug debt leads to stabbing investigation in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of stabbing another man earlier this week in West Valley over a small amount of money owed in a drug deal has been arrested. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery with serious injury, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.
kjzz.com
Teen arrested following several threats against Riverton High school officials
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — A student was arrested after police say he made several threats against Riverton High and school officials. The teen was arrested on many charges, including one count of terrorist threat, one count of school threat, and two counts of violence threat. According to a probable...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people
RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
Gephardt Daily
Riverton Police: High school student arrested after multiple threats of violence
RIVERTON, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Riverton High School student has been charged after he allegedly threatened a student and three school officials with violence, and said he was going to return to the school with a bomb. The suspect was been charged on suspicion...
kjzz.com
Investigation underway for mysterious death at Park City apartment complex
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a body that was found at a Park City apartment complex Tuesday morning. Captain Kacey Bates of the Summit County Sheriff's Office told 2News that a man in his 40s was found dead at the Slopeside Village apartments located at 1823 Ozzy Way Feb. 7.
kjzz.com
Bomb squad called out to Lehi residence after suspicious substance found in vial
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a home in Lehi after a report of a suspicious substance in a vial that was found in a padded box. Officials were called to the home near 550 West 2100 North at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Hunter High, Elementary Schools lockout lifted
The West Valley City Police Dept. has placed Hunter High School and Hunter Elementary School on Lockout Protocol because of "suspicious activity" off-campus, according to the Granite School District.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
kjzz.com
Multiple police officers called to Kearns neighborhood on reports of shots fired
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple police officers were called to a Kearns neighborhood after reports of shots fired. Officers were called near the area of 4000 Coriander Drive in Kearns around 8:45 p.m., just south of the Utah Olympic Oval. Several agencies, K-9 units and a helicopter were called...
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
ABC 4
Utah Department of Corrections responds to three assaults against prison staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Since Jan. 21, there have been three assaults against Utah State Correctional facility staff, prompting an investigation and possible charges to be filed. The first assault took place on Jan. 21 when a correctional officer was allegedly attacked while working a section of...
kjzz.com
Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
Bicyclist charged in alleged assault of UTA bus driver
A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver.
Gephardt Daily
Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
KSLTV
Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them. The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89. Thankfully, neither...
Comments / 0