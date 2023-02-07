ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Small drug debt leads to stabbing investigation in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of stabbing another man earlier this week in West Valley over a small amount of money owed in a drug deal has been arrested. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery with serious injury, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people

RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
RIVERTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy