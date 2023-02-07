ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
KINGSTON, NY
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York

Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
HICKSVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School

A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
NANUET, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up at Funeral Home

I can't think of something scarier that could happen to you. It turns out this is more common than you think. I've been watching way too many scary movies because a zombies was the first thing I thought about. Of course the notion of a person coming back from the dead craving brains is utterly ridiculous. However, it isn't crazy to think that someone could come back from the dead. We've heard of people coming back to life after life. One of the most famous cases involved Nikki Sixx from Motely Crue. Medical technology can do some amazing things these days. We often here about people who are clinically dead and are resuscitated later by hospital staff. Some don't remember much but others have bizarre stories about what they claimed to see on the other side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

Young male recovered after falling through ice in North East

Young male recovered after falling through ice in North East. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a drowning which occurred in a body of water on the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East at approximately 2:50 pm on 2/10/23. On the above date...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

