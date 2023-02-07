KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's basketball team hosted its final home game of the season against Adrian in an MIAA. matchup on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). After a solid first half by the Hornets, the Bulldogs clamped down defensively in the second half to push past Kalamazoo 76-67. Kalamazoo held the lead for most of the first half with the help ofJosh Decker scoring 16 of the 39 points. After the lead changed hands four times in the first five minutes, the Hornets settled down to hold the lead over a 10-minute span. Adrian's quick 7-0 spurt saw Kalamazoo go down by two at the 5:08 mark. However, the Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 15-5 and took a 39-31 lead heading into the locker room.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO