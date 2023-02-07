Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Defeats Adrian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's basketball team defeated Adrian College 64-52 at home Saturday afternoon. In a game with 13 ties and 11 lead changes, Kalamazoo led 11-9 after the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime. Adrian grabbed its largest lead of the game, 33-29, with 6:14 left...
Men's Basketball Falls in Final Home Game to Adrian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's basketball team hosted its final home game of the season against Adrian in an MIAA. matchup on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). After a solid first half by the Hornets, the Bulldogs clamped down defensively in the second half to push past Kalamazoo 76-67. Kalamazoo held the lead for most of the first half with the help ofJosh Decker scoring 16 of the 39 points. After the lead changed hands four times in the first five minutes, the Hornets settled down to hold the lead over a 10-minute span. Adrian's quick 7-0 spurt saw Kalamazoo go down by two at the 5:08 mark. However, the Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 15-5 and took a 39-31 lead heading into the locker room.
Men's Tennis Defeats Oberlin
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's tennis team defeated Oberlin College 6-3 inside the Markin Center on Saturday. Kalamazoo won two doubles matches and four singles matches to claim the win. Peter Fitzgerald/Gabe Vidinas won 8-5 at one doubles. Casey Johnson/Adnan Alousi won 8-2 at two doubles. Vidinas picked...
