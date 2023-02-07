ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Grant Basile scored 33 as Virginia Tech topples Notre Dame

Grant Basile tied his career high of 33 points and Justyn Mutts added 19 to lead Virginia Tech to a 93-87 victory over host Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Basile, who had 28 second-half points, went 13 of 19 from the field,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Seven Clayton County football players named to GACA All-State Teams

Seven Clayton County high school football players, including a trio from Mundy’s Mill, made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State teams for the 2022 season. The Class AAAAAA team featured Mundy’s Mill’s Laparka Langston at offensive line, Christopher Joseph at linebacker and Antonio Hardrick at defensive back. Joseph, a senior, had 107 tackles (81 solos), four sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries last season, and Hardrick, a junior, had 25 tackles (22 solos) and six interceptions. Langston is a 6-foot-8, 305-pound Northwest Mississippi Community College signee.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton County schools expanding mental health services

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is expanding it’s school-based mental health services. The initiative is part of an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in partnership with the Georgia Health Policy Center’s Center of Excellence for Children’s Behavioral Health at Georgia State University.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Two job fairs planned in Clayton County

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
East Point man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

ATLANTA — A Clayton County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Jamual Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
EAST POINT, GA

