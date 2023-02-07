Seven Clayton County high school football players, including a trio from Mundy’s Mill, made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State teams for the 2022 season. The Class AAAAAA team featured Mundy’s Mill’s Laparka Langston at offensive line, Christopher Joseph at linebacker and Antonio Hardrick at defensive back. Joseph, a senior, had 107 tackles (81 solos), four sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries last season, and Hardrick, a junior, had 25 tackles (22 solos) and six interceptions. Langston is a 6-foot-8, 305-pound Northwest Mississippi Community College signee.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO