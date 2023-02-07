It has been a difficult season for the Chicago Blackhawks, and sometimes it has been hard to find the silver lining as they are mired in last place in the Western Conference. But as they face the Winnipeg Jets on the road on Saturday, they have found that rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber might just be one of those shiny threads. He boosted his career record to 3-0-0 in just his third NHL start on Friday, making 23 saves en route to a 4-3 overtime victory against the Arizona Coyotes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO