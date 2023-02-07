ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blackhawks look for positives as they visit Jets

It has been a difficult season for the Chicago Blackhawks, and sometimes it has been hard to find the silver lining as they are mired in last place in the Western Conference. But as they face the Winnipeg Jets on the road on Saturday, they have found that rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber might just be one of those shiny threads. He boosted his career record to 3-0-0 in just his third NHL start on Friday, making 23 saves en route to a 4-3 overtime victory against the Arizona Coyotes.
CHICAGO, IL
Dylan Larkin propels Red Wings past Canucks

Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Jonatan Berggren scored two goals, Filip Hronek scored a goal and Ben Chiarot had two assists for the Red Wings. Anthony Beauvillier had a goal...
DETROIT, MI
New-look Blues look to get back on track, host Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues will begin life without Vladimir Tarasenko on Saturday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues traded Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers on Thursday for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional fourth-round selection in 2024, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins aim to stay hot vs. rested Kings

After recording a pair of victories as they returned from the All-Star break, the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins now face the well-rested Los Angeles Kings in a matchup on Saturday. The freshness scales are tilted even further considering the Penguins played Friday, earning a 6-3 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Flames explode for seven straight goals, beat Sabres

Jakob Pelletier scored his first NHL goal to spark a four-goal second period and Dillon Dube scored once in his first career four-point game as the visiting Calgary Flames scored seven unanswered goals en route to a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Toffoli scored twice...
BUFFALO, NY
Wild snap skid with shootout win over Devils

Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each scored in a shootout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Zuccarello started the shootout by firing a wrist shot through the pads of Devils goalie...
NEWARK, NJ

