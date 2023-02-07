LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2023) — Kindergarten is an important milestone for children and their families, and Caldwell County Schools is available to assist parents with enrolling their child for this memorable and exciting experience. All parents whose children will turn five years old on or before Aug 31, 2023, and would like to enroll them in kindergarten this fall are encouraged to go to caldwellschools.com and begin the registration process.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO