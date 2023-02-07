Read full article on original website
READY, SET, KINDERGARTEN – Enroll Children in Kindergarten or Pre-K in February
LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2023) — Kindergarten is an important milestone for children and their families, and Caldwell County Schools is available to assist parents with enrolling their child for this memorable and exciting experience. All parents whose children will turn five years old on or before Aug 31, 2023, and would like to enroll them in kindergarten this fall are encouraged to go to caldwellschools.com and begin the registration process.
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
CCC&TI Celebrates New Class Of Electrical Linemen with a completion ceremony
Hudson, NC (February 9, 2023) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right: Garrett McCurry of Weaverville, Wesley Hoyle of Connelly Springs, Brenton Wilkerson of Clemson, S.C., Luke Hensley of Taylorsville, Hayden Cunningham of Rutherfordton, Lukas Vines of Collettsville, Aaron Berry of Morganton and Aaron Watson of West Jefferson; back row, left to right: Branson Sisk of Valdese, Dakota Jenkins of Sherrills Ford, Bryson Jolley of Talkeetna, Alaska, Gannon Bristol of Morganton, and Ben Wyatt of Weaverville. The next Electrical Lineworker class with available seats begins April 24. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.
Rowan Helping Ministries spearheading annual Point in Time Count of Rowan County homeless
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During the week of January 25 – February 1, 2023, staff from Rowan Helping Ministries and partner agencies conducted the annual Point in Time count of those unsheltered and those living in a homeless shelter in Rowan County. Every January, communities across the country,...
Sattler® Outdura® Appoints Caldwell and Talbert to Lead Sales Teams
HUDSON, NC (February 10, 2023) — Sattler Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, announced that Chris Caldwell, current product manager for Outdura casual furniture and Sattler shade fabrics, has taken on the new responsibility of sales manager for Outdura. Julie Talbert has also joined the Outdura team as a sales manager. Both positions report to Ulrich Tombuelt, Sattler Outdura CEO.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows
As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
Rabies case confirmed in Caldwell County – Granite Falls
LENOIR, NC (February 8, 2023) — On February 8, 2022, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up to date on its rabies vaccine.
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
Fire reported at Duke Energy plant in Rutherford Co.
A fire was reported at a Duke Energy Plant Thursday morning in Rutherford County.
New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
China Grove, North Carolina Bans TikTok
China Grove became the latest governing entity to ban the social media app Tik Tok from all town devices. TikTok is a video-sharing mobile application with more than 94 million users in the U.S. However, it is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd. It has connections with the Chinese Communist Party.
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Blue Ridge Energy Is Prepared for Winter Storm Impacts
LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2023) — Blue Ridge Energy is on high alert and ready to respond should the winter storm predicted this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties. Current predictions...
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia
The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two arrests have been made in the 2021 murder of William McCarter in Lincoln County. Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were both charged with first-degree murder. McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods. [Missing man’s...
