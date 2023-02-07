Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bad, bad Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver Zoo offers half-price admission tickets through February 14thColorado JillDenver, CO
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suni Lee disappointed with vault, responds with 10 on bars for Auburn gymnastics vs LSU
AUBURN — As sophomore Suni Lee was warming up for Auburn gymnastics' meet against LSU on Friday, she stuck her landing during a practice run on vault, the lone event she hasn't scored a 9.975 or higher in this season. The pre-meet success was encouraging, but when things counted...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU committee clears path for Dale Brown Court to include Sue Gunter, pending final vote
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors Academic committee approved changing the name of the Dale Brown Court to include former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter on Friday. The full board will vote on the measure later on Friday. That vote will ultimately determine whether the court's name...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Vanderbilt baseball picked 3rd in SEC East in preseason coaches poll
LSU baseball got 11 of 14 votes to win the SEC in the league's preseason coaches poll released Thursday. The Tigers also got 12 of 14 votes to win the SEC West by the coaches. Tennessee got 12 of 14 votes to win the East, with Florida receiving the other two.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What we know about LSU potentially changing Dale Brown Court name, adding Sue Gunter
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors is set to hold a vote Friday to change the name of the Dale Brown Court to include former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter, according to the board's meeting agenda. The board voted to name the Pete Maravich Assembly Center...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Portland State at Northern Colorado odds, picks and predictions
The Portland State Vikings (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky) visit the Northern Colorado Bears (8-16, 3-9) on Thursday. Tip from Bank of Colorado Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Portland State vs. Northern Coloradoodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Opinion: Dale Brown shouldn't have to share name of LSU basketball court
Editor's note: The following is an opinion piece submitted and written by author Trent Angers. President William Tate is in the midst of the most colossal blunder of his LSU tenure so far. And in the process, he is trying to pull Gov. John Bel Edwards into a mess that...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana ranked as top state for sugarcane production last year
The American Sugar Cane League reported that Louisiana's sugarcane industry produced more than 2 million tons of raw sugar in 2022, ranking it as the No. 1 cane sugar producing state in the country for the first time. ASCL Director Jim Simon reported the figures in his remarks at the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish suspects arrested in Assumption Parish for failing to appear in court
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle charge following an arrest last year. According to a news release, 40-year-old Derek Anthony Dufrene was previously arrested in Assumption...
Comments / 0