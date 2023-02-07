ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Portland State at Northern Colorado odds, picks and predictions

The Portland State Vikings (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky) visit the Northern Colorado Bears (8-16, 3-9) on Thursday. Tip from Bank of Colorado Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Portland State vs. Northern Coloradoodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
PORTLAND, OR
Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana ranked as top state for sugarcane production last year

The American Sugar Cane League reported that Louisiana's sugarcane industry produced more than 2 million tons of raw sugar in 2022, ranking it as the No. 1 cane sugar producing state in the country for the first time. ASCL Director Jim Simon reported the figures in his remarks at the...
LOUISIANA STATE
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA

