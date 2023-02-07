BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO