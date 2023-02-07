Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Commercial Passenger Airplane Crashes Fast Facts
Here’s a look at commercial passenger airplane crashes. For crashes caused by military acts or by terrorism, see Terrorism and War-Related Airplane Crashes Fast Facts. On August 12, 1985, the largest number of deaths in a single commercial airplane crash occurred when a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 crashed into Mt. Ogura in Japan, killing 520 passengers and crew members.
Doctor says 57 killed in week of fighting in Somaliland city
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A doctor says at least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between antigovernment fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia. The doctor directing a public hospital in Las-Anod told The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 400 people were wounded in nearly a week of fighting. Authorities in Somaliland, a region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country, announced a unilateral cease-fire on Friday night. But residents say skirmishes continue.
Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say. The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating quakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 23,000 people across Turkey and Syria. As one expert put it: “This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake.” The well-known construction deficiencies were largely ignored, experts said, because addressing them would be expensive, unpopular and restrain a key engine of the country’s economic growth.
4 city inspectors slain at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The tortured bodies of four municipal employees have been found stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo say the bodies were found Saturday, but have given no additional details. Local officials later confirmed the four were municipal inspectors, and that their bodies showed signs of torture. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops, and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone. City inspectors are supposed to enforce local codes at such establishments. It was the latest bit of bad news for the Caribbean coast, where sargassum seaweed has arrived unusually early this year.
