WWE SummerSlam headed to Detroit's Ford Field on Aug. 5

WWE announced on Tuesday that one of its annual big five events, SummerSlam, will take place on Aug. 5 in Detroit at Ford Field, home of the NFL's Lions.

This will be the third consecutive year SummerSlam is held at an NFL stadium. It was staged in Nashville last year and Las Vegas the previous year.

Last month, WWE held Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio and broke the gate record for the January event at $7.7 million (with an announced attendance of 52,020).

SummerSlam debuted in 1988 and has been staged every August since then (with the exception of last year, when it took place in late July). Last year's SummerSlam was headlined by a WWE undisputed universal championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns, who won that last man standing match to retain his two titles, remains the champion heading into Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18 in Montreal, when he defends against Sami Zayn.