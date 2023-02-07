Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
radioplusinfo.com
2-8-23 mercury marine names new president
Fond du Lac’s Mercury Marine has a new president. Brunswick Corporation has announced that John Buelow has been named to the post. Buelow was the vice president for Global Operations for Mercury Marine and succeeds Chris Drees who is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside the marine industry. “John is an established leader with close to 20 years of experience at Brunswick in a number of global leadership roles and I am confident that he will continue Mercury’s momentum and sustained growth,” said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes. “John’s promotion is indicative of the talent and experience we have in our management ranks across the entire Company and our continued focus on succession planning.” Buelow joined Mercury Marine in 2004 and during the first six years of his Brunswick career held a variety of positions in Finance, including Vice President and CFO of Brunswick Marine in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. From 2010 until 2023, John held several leadership roles at Mercury’s global headquarters in Fond du Lac including: Vice President, Business Development; Vice President and General Manager, Mercury Castings; Vice President, Category Management & Strategic Planning; and for close to five years, Vice President, Global Operations. During his tenure as head of Global Operations, John was integral to planning and executing many significant enhancements and expansions of Mercury’s manufacturing facilities, and to the launch of Mercury’s recent award-winning products including the 600hp V12 Verado outboard, the new V10 Verado outboards, and the Avator electric outboard family. He also drove innovative manufacturing improvements to Mercury plants across the globe, managed significant capital investments such as the recent outboard engine capacity expansion and the new distribution center in Brownsburg, Indiana, all while positively impacting the Company culture with a strong focus on employee wellbeing, safety, and sustainability. John also contributed to Brunswick on an enterprise level where he played a crucial leadership role helping Brunswick’s global manufacturing facilities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “I also want to thank Chris Drees for his leadership and many contributions over his 24 years at Mercury and Brunswick,” said Foulkes. “Chris led Mercury through a number of significant milestones during his career and has been an outstanding partner during my time as CEO. On behalf of Mercury and Brunswick, I wish Chris and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”
Max Wagner and sister Jada living their dream, giving back to Green Bay
(WFRV) – Last July, Preble grad Max Wagner heard his name called in the second round of the MLB Draft, becoming the first player from the Green Bay Public School District to get drafted. Now? He’s using his platform to give back to the city that raised him with some motivation from his sister. After […]
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Soft blue top
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is all about peace and tranquility. This soft blue top with delicate button detail and pleating on sleeves is the perfect wardrobe addition that will continue to be on trend well into Spring and Summer. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Street Café in De Pere Souper Bowl
(WFRV) – All you need to help a great cause is a hearty appetite. Kerri Jensen from Oak Street Café stopped by Local 5 Live with what’s on their Souper Bowl menu and how an order from them benefits the New Community Shelter. Oak Street Café is...
whbl.com
City Employees Told to Have “No Communication” With Todd Wolf, Attorney
City employees have been instructed to keep quiet concerning a lawsuit filed against the City of Sheboygan and numerous individuals. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern Wisconsin District claiming that the City, Mayor Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, 8 alderpersons and several others actively coordinated to fire former City Administrator Todd Wolf, denying him his constitutional rights in the process.
wpr.org
'It's heartless': Green Bay-area assisted living facility to evict Medicaid recipients
Lexi Wood’s 96-year-old grandmother, Millie, moved into Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Brown County’s village of Hobart about two years ago. Millie spent $96,000 on rent over two years, under the assumption that Medicaid would cover the costs after that period. Now, she is one of 15 people being evicted from Emerald Bay. Wisconsin Public Radio is only using Millie's first name to protect her privacy.
Proposed Green Bay flag policy struck down during Common Council meeting
There will be no flag policy in the City of Green Bay. Mayor Eric Genrich broke the Common Council's 6-6 tie to get rid of the proposed policy during a meeting Feb. 7.
WNCY
Flag Debate Comes To An Abrupt End
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
whby.com
Plans to put College Avenue in downtown Appleton on a “road diet” continue
APPLETON, Wis–Plans for putting College Avenue in Appleton on a “road diet” move along. The city is considering reducing the lanes of traffic on the Ave from four to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, between Memorial Drive and Drew Street. Community Development Director...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
radioplusinfo.com
2-9-23 winter weather advisory
Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Dodge-Washington-Jefferson-Green-Rock-Including the cities of Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, and Beloit. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow...
Comments / 0