ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
ASHWAUBENON, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-8-23 mercury marine names new president

Fond du Lac’s Mercury Marine has a new president. Brunswick Corporation has announced that John Buelow has been named to the post. Buelow was the vice president for Global Operations for Mercury Marine and succeeds Chris Drees who is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside the marine industry. “John is an established leader with close to 20 years of experience at Brunswick in a number of global leadership roles and I am confident that he will continue Mercury’s momentum and sustained growth,” said Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes. “John’s promotion is indicative of the talent and experience we have in our management ranks across the entire Company and our continued focus on succession planning.” Buelow joined Mercury Marine in 2004 and during the first six years of his Brunswick career held a variety of positions in Finance, including Vice President and CFO of Brunswick Marine in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. From 2010 until 2023, John held several leadership roles at Mercury’s global headquarters in Fond du Lac including: Vice President, Business Development; Vice President and General Manager, Mercury Castings; Vice President, Category Management & Strategic Planning; and for close to five years, Vice President, Global Operations. During his tenure as head of Global Operations, John was integral to planning and executing many significant enhancements and expansions of Mercury’s manufacturing facilities, and to the launch of Mercury’s recent award-winning products including the 600hp V12 Verado outboard, the new V10 Verado outboards, and the Avator electric outboard family. He also drove innovative manufacturing improvements to Mercury plants across the globe, managed significant capital investments such as the recent outboard engine capacity expansion and the new distribution center in Brownsburg, Indiana, all while positively impacting the Company culture with a strong focus on employee wellbeing, safety, and sustainability. John also contributed to Brunswick on an enterprise level where he played a crucial leadership role helping Brunswick’s global manufacturing facilities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “I also want to thank Chris Drees for his leadership and many contributions over his 24 years at Mercury and Brunswick,” said Foulkes. “Chris led Mercury through a number of significant milestones during his career and has been an outstanding partner during my time as CEO. On behalf of Mercury and Brunswick, I wish Chris and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Soft blue top

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is all about peace and tranquility. This soft blue top with delicate button detail and pleating on sleeves is the perfect wardrobe addition that will continue to be on trend well into Spring and Summer. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects

On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oak Street Café in De Pere Souper Bowl

(WFRV) – All you need to help a great cause is a hearty appetite. Kerri Jensen from Oak Street Café stopped by Local 5 Live with what’s on their Souper Bowl menu and how an order from them benefits the New Community Shelter. Oak Street Café is...
DE PERE, WI
whbl.com

City Employees Told to Have “No Communication” With Todd Wolf, Attorney

City employees have been instructed to keep quiet concerning a lawsuit filed against the City of Sheboygan and numerous individuals. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern Wisconsin District claiming that the City, Mayor Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, 8 alderpersons and several others actively coordinated to fire former City Administrator Todd Wolf, denying him his constitutional rights in the process.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wpr.org

'It's heartless': Green Bay-area assisted living facility to evict Medicaid recipients

Lexi Wood’s 96-year-old grandmother, Millie, moved into Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Brown County’s village of Hobart about two years ago. Millie spent $96,000 on rent over two years, under the assumption that Medicaid would cover the costs after that period. Now, she is one of 15 people being evicted from Emerald Bay. Wisconsin Public Radio is only using Millie's first name to protect her privacy.
WNCY

Flag Debate Comes To An Abrupt End

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-9-23 winter weather advisory

Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Dodge-Washington-Jefferson-Green-Rock-Including the cities of Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, and Beloit. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy