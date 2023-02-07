Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Madras, Evans win basketball championships
The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events in sports but was no match for the atmosphere generated during the 2023 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League basketball championships. With a standing-room-only crowd at Evans Middle School on Thursday that included high school coaches, school board members, family...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta – A place for Grace
The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
Newnan Times-Herald
Patricia Puckett
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) F. Chandler Puckett, 84, of Moreland, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1938, in Grantville, Georgia, to the late James M. Chandler and Willie E. Condor. Pat grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she attended Bass...
Newnan Times-Herald
Undisputed 5K champion of the world
Several years ago, I was in the habit of participating in several 5K runs each year. I chose the word “participate” over “running” because anyone who ever saw me in the process of completing 5Ks would know that running was not the most accurate word to describe me.
Newnan Times-Herald
Gerald Thorp Leonard
Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
Newnan Times-Herald
Jean Hall Masdon
Jean Hall Masdon, 81, of Newnan passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born January 19, 1942 in Major, Georgia (Sharpsburg) to the late James Parker Hall & Emma Couch Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Masdon.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cold Case: Who killed Carl Smith?
At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘All Kids Bike’ program debuts in three more elementary schools
Three more elementary schools in Newnan unveiled their “All Kids Bike” program this week. Thanks to a community partnership between Bike Coweta and Yamaha, more local students will participate in the bike-riding kindergarten program, which provides schools with all of the equipment and materials for teachers to teach the children how to ride.
Newnan Times-Herald
Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history
Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan author’s latest book promotes beauty despite adversity
Reminding someone of their beauty is the main theme in author Victoria James’ book, “A Love Letter to My Daughter.”. James’ earlier books were tailored to her son, but her latest book encourages her daughter to be unashamedly herself. “I basically wrote this book because my daughter,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Waffle House robber gets 30-year sentence
Marcus Allen Daniels, found guilty of robbing a Waffle House in 2016, received a 30-year sentence last week. Daniels will serve 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole after a Coweta County jury convicted him of two counts of armed robbery of the Sharpsburg restaurant, located near exit 51.
Comments / 0