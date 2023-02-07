Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Newnan Times-Herald
Patricia Puckett
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) F. Chandler Puckett, 84, of Moreland, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1938, in Grantville, Georgia, to the late James M. Chandler and Willie E. Condor. Pat grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she attended Bass...
Newnan Times-Herald
Gerald Thorp Leonard
Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
Newnan Times-Herald
Buford Dean Bolt
Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
Griffin's city workers offered free tickets to Ambetter Health 400
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City workers in Griffin are getting a well-deserved gift from the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Workers will receive tickets to the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, according to a news release from the AMS. The city of Griffin, which is...
Atlanta will lose major music festival due to security and gun control issues
The same concern led to the cancellation of last year’s Music Midtown Festival in Piedmont Park.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
The Citizen Online
Please say it ain’t so!
Sonya, not her real name, was looking to buy a house. Since she was widowed several years ago, Sonya had completed a rigorous educational program leading to board certification in her chosen field. She has been involved in both domestic and global missions work and has earned her doctorate. She had been on the staff of a hospital and a hospice. She is a professor for a college in Georgia. Now it was time to buy a house.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Whataburger to Break Ground on First Covington Restaurant
Following a ground-breaking ceremony on Feb 15, franchise group Made to Order Holdings plans on opening the location by year’s end while bringing some 150 jobs to the community.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘All Kids Bike’ program debuts in three more elementary schools
Three more elementary schools in Newnan unveiled their “All Kids Bike” program this week. Thanks to a community partnership between Bike Coweta and Yamaha, more local students will participate in the bike-riding kindergarten program, which provides schools with all of the equipment and materials for teachers to teach the children how to ride.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta – A place for Grace
The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
New cityhood proposal would make Buckhead mayor one of highest paid mayors in U.S.
The bill is just another part of the proposal to separate Buckhead from Atlanta, which has residents split.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Newnan Times-Herald
Undisputed 5K champion of the world
Several years ago, I was in the habit of participating in several 5K runs each year. I chose the word “participate” over “running” because anyone who ever saw me in the process of completing 5Ks would know that running was not the most accurate word to describe me.
Comments / 1