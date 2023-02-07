ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Patricia Puckett

Mrs. Patricia (Pat) F. Chandler Puckett, 84, of Moreland, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1938, in Grantville, Georgia, to the late James M. Chandler and Willie E. Condor. Pat grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she attended Bass...
MORELAND, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Gerald Thorp Leonard

Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
LOUISBURG, NC
Newnan Times-Herald

Buford Dean Bolt

Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
CARROLLTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Please say it ain’t so!

Sonya, not her real name, was looking to buy a house. Since she was widowed several years ago, Sonya had completed a rigorous educational program leading to board certification in her chosen field. She has been involved in both domestic and global missions work and has earned her doctorate. She had been on the staff of a hospital and a hospice. She is a professor for a college in Georgia. Now it was time to buy a house.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘All Kids Bike’ program debuts in three more elementary schools

Three more elementary schools in Newnan unveiled their “All Kids Bike” program this week. Thanks to a community partnership between Bike Coweta and Yamaha, more local students will participate in the bike-riding kindergarten program, which provides schools with all of the equipment and materials for teachers to teach the children how to ride.
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta – A place for Grace

The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Undisputed 5K champion of the world

Several years ago, I was in the habit of participating in several 5K runs each year. I chose the word “participate” over “running” because anyone who ever saw me in the process of completing 5Ks would know that running was not the most accurate word to describe me.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy