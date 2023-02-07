At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO