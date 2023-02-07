Read full article on original website
WTVM
New policies in place for Troup Co. v. LaGrange high school basketball game
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - For the big rivalry basketball game between Troup County High and LaGrange High, safety for everyone is the focus. LaGrange High School alumni like Pamela Williams are looking forward to watching the Tigers and Grangers face each other in a basketball game Friday at Troup High arena.
Albany Herald
Monroe basketball runs past Columbus with two big wins
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (19-6) and Lady Tornadoes (19-6) breezed past Columbus Friday night in their final regular season games of the year with matching season records. The boys topped the Blue Devils 67-36 while the girls blew out Columbus 51-11. Monroe’s speed advantage was evident from the beginning of the boy’s game and an alley-oop slam dunk by Justin Burns was followed by a slam by An’Drico Jackson on the next fast break the Tornadoes were up 14-3. Monroe increased the lead to 23-7 early in the second quarter when Lorenzo Still swished a three from the corner and Monroe led 27-10 at the half.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta – A place for Grace
The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Newnan Times-Herald
Buford Dean Bolt
Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Newnan Times-Herald
Patricia Puckett
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) F. Chandler Puckett, 84, of Moreland, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1938, in Grantville, Georgia, to the late James M. Chandler and Willie E. Condor. Pat grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she attended Bass...
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
The first public high school in the state of Georgia for African American students, which opened in 1924.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
Newnan Times-Herald
Jean Hall Masdon
Jean Hall Masdon, 81, of Newnan passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born January 19, 1942 in Major, Georgia (Sharpsburg) to the late James Parker Hall & Emma Couch Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Masdon.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cold Case: Who killed Carl Smith?
At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
wgac.com
Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘All Kids Bike’ program debuts in three more elementary schools
Three more elementary schools in Newnan unveiled their “All Kids Bike” program this week. Thanks to a community partnership between Bike Coweta and Yamaha, more local students will participate in the bike-riding kindergarten program, which provides schools with all of the equipment and materials for teachers to teach the children how to ride.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile last seen in Columbus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., […]
WRDW-TV
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
