Troup County, GA

Albany Herald

Monroe basketball runs past Columbus with two big wins

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (19-6) and Lady Tornadoes (19-6) breezed past Columbus Friday night in their final regular season games of the year with matching season records. The boys topped the Blue Devils 67-36 while the girls blew out Columbus 51-11. Monroe’s speed advantage was evident from the beginning of the boy’s game and an alley-oop slam dunk by Justin Burns was followed by a slam by An’Drico Jackson on the next fast break the Tornadoes were up 14-3. Monroe increased the lead to 23-7 early in the second quarter when Lorenzo Still swished a three from the corner and Monroe led 27-10 at the half.
MONROE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta – A place for Grace

The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Buford Dean Bolt

Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
CARROLLTON, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Patricia Puckett

Mrs. Patricia (Pat) F. Chandler Puckett, 84, of Moreland, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1938, in Grantville, Georgia, to the late James M. Chandler and Willie E. Condor. Pat grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she attended Bass...
MORELAND, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Jean Hall Masdon

Jean Hall Masdon, 81, of Newnan passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born January 19, 1942 in Major, Georgia (Sharpsburg) to the late James Parker Hall & Emma Couch Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Masdon.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cold Case: Who killed Carl Smith?

At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.
NEWNAN, GA
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
RIVERDALE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘All Kids Bike’ program debuts in three more elementary schools

Three more elementary schools in Newnan unveiled their “All Kids Bike” program this week. Thanks to a community partnership between Bike Coweta and Yamaha, more local students will participate in the bike-riding kindergarten program, which provides schools with all of the equipment and materials for teachers to teach the children how to ride.
WRDW-TV

1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

