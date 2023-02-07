ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 1

Related
ifiberone.com

Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen sentenced to 9 years in prison in Wenatchee drive-by shooting

WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison in a drive-by shooting in August in Wenatchee. Angel Lara-Sedano, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. A charge of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa

MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
MESA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death

He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect

Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

2 Quincy police officers honored for saving woman from burning home on Jan. 10

QUINCY — Two Quincy police officers were honored this week for saving a woman who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames on Jan. 10. Detective Jazzlynn Silva and officer Stephen Harder were recognized by the police department and Grant County Fire District 3 during this week’s city council meeting. Police Chief Kieth Siebert presented the two officers with the department’s Valor award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man and his dog rescued after falling through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake

BILLY CLAPP LAKE — An Ephrata man and his dog were rescued on Wednesday after the two fell through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake in Grant County. Emergency responders were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the 70-year-old man had tried to rescue his dog that had fallen through the ice. The man then also fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
EPHRATA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Ecology fines ranch owners $267K for illegally damaging wetlands in Grant County

SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County. Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy