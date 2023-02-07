BILLY CLAPP LAKE — An Ephrata man and his dog were rescued on Wednesday after the two fell through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake in Grant County. Emergency responders were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the 70-year-old man had tried to rescue his dog that had fallen through the ice. The man then also fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

EPHRATA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO