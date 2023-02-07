Read full article on original website
Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
Teen sentenced to 9 years in prison in Wenatchee drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison in a drive-by shooting in August in Wenatchee. Angel Lara-Sedano, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. A charge of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
2nd suspect in deadly Richland shooting arrested at Las Vegas convenience store
He hasn’t been charged for shooting anyone.
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Could Get Competency Evaluation, Judge Disqualified
The man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County is still refusing to communicate with his attorney. Twenty-seven-year Dalton Potter also refused to answer any questions in court for the third time Thursday. "Your honor, I would like to say I am here against...
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect
Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
2 Quincy police officers honored for saving woman from burning home on Jan. 10
QUINCY — Two Quincy police officers were honored this week for saving a woman who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames on Jan. 10. Detective Jazzlynn Silva and officer Stephen Harder were recognized by the police department and Grant County Fire District 3 during this week’s city council meeting. Police Chief Kieth Siebert presented the two officers with the department’s Valor award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
'What was that?' Authorities acknowledge reports of large booms heard over weekend in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Emergency responders and media outlets received a barrage of questions about loud booms heard over the weekend in Moses Lake. On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office publicly acknowledged reports about the high-decibel sounds heard on Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's officials say the booms were heard between 3...
Ephrata man and his dog rescued after falling through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake
BILLY CLAPP LAKE — An Ephrata man and his dog were rescued on Wednesday after the two fell through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake in Grant County. Emergency responders were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the 70-year-old man had tried to rescue his dog that had fallen through the ice. The man then also fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Ecology fines ranch owners $267K for illegally damaging wetlands in Grant County
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County. Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
