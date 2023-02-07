Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month
The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
We're Open: We Buy Records in Riverwest has some sought-after vinyl
We Buy Records on Center Street in Riverwest is a record shop that specializes in selling vinyl records.
shepherdexpress.com
Paper Plane Pizza is Poppin’
Ordering the right slices comes easy at Paper Plane as there are typically 5-6 different ones every day—Plane Jane, ‘Sconnie Special, Slice du Jour, Veggie and Meats. Obviously known for their pizza, this is also one of the only places in town to get garlic knots. Added bonus—theirs are vegan and you wouldn’t know the difference.
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
Forget Skiing, Here Are the Best Snow Tubing Places in Wisconsin
Winter is the worst. Shoveling, plowing, shivering, and layering up is just too much. While I dream of moving to a warmer place, my budget and family has me stuck here. Gonna try to make the best of it though! Skiing? Nah, not my thing. Being 45 and starting on the bunny hill is just a bit embarrassing. My knees and breath give out by the second run and all I want is a hot toddy in the lodge.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
shepherdexpress.com
Two New Singles by The Shivvers
(Bachelor Archives Records) Decades after an initial bloom, Milwaukee power pop group The Shivvers continue to be discovered by new generations of music fans. Last May the Lemon Twigs made a tour stop in Milwaukee and opened their set with a Shivvers’ tune and YouTube is littered with young bands from California to Japan reanimating the songs. Austria’s Bachelor Archives Records, a label that has a few connections to Milwaukee music, recently got in the act releasing a pair of 7-inch singles originally recorded during the band’s ‘80s heyday.
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: February 9-15, 2023
Black History Month continues with “Magical Black Tears Experience” at MATC, The African Desperate at the Oriental and Jazz Flux at bar centro. Milwaukee Ballet presents ORIGINALS, Hairspray continues at the Marcus PAC, Lady Cannon unveils a new EP, Keys for a Cause 2, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
shepherdexpress.com
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King
Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Alexandria the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Alexandria! She's a puppy who is only eight months old. Lauren Zimmer from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Alexandria when she joined us on Friday, Feb. 10. This cute puppy is available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
CBS 58
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rockwell project to break ground in spring
OCONOMOWOC — The developers for a proposed downtown condo known as the Rockwell project, came before the Oconomowoc Common Council for a progress update on Tuesday. In December 2022 the project was given the green light by the city and the Council and Mayor Bob Magnus thought an update was needed at this time.
kenosha.com
Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
shepherdexpress.com
Rick Banks Builds Black Power through Community Organizing
As a child, Rick Banks always wondered why things were the way they were. At a young age he was pulling apart his VCR to figure out how it worked, but once he went to Riverside High School on the East Side, he wanted to understand why his neighborhood on the North Side looked very different with a lack of food options, businesses and poor housing conditions.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pickleball taking Washington County by storm
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States over the last several years and has found equally growing interest in Washington County. There are already pickleball courts available throughout Washington County, but several municipalities, including Slinger, Jackson and Kewaskum, are either currently building or...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Officials Misled the Public About Accreditation, Traveling Exhibits
“It wasn’t just the public they misled. They told the (Milwaukee County) Board the same thing. No accreditation, no traveling exhibits. That’s what I was told when I was on the board” – former Milwaukee County Supervisor Dan Sebring. Milwaukee Public Museum leaders are misleading the...
