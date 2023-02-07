Read full article on original website
JACKSON, Wyo. – A new study published in January confirms that killing wolves outside of National Parks interferes with wolf pack dynamics within park boundaries. According to a Western Watersheds Project (WWP) press release, the study looked at five national parks including Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) and Yellowstone National Park (YNP) and found that packs whose members died of human causes “suffer a high chance of social disruption and pack disintegration.”
