Spring Class Pictures Thursday, February 16th
Class photos with an opportunity for students to get an individual photo taken. Pre-Ordering for Class Group Pictures is Open. Families should have received an email with ordering instructions. Student must Opt-In/Request an Individual Picture online or with flyer. Parents get to view individual pictures BEFORE ordering. Students photographed individually...
1.23.23, Bagley’s Monday Message
This week we look forward to engaging our community by hosting prospective families and offering school tours. Students from our student council are acting as tour guides to show their pride and knowledge of Bagley with families. Our student council are also learning more about other student’s experiences by creating interview questions for students in younger grades. They want to know more about how younger students feel about friendships at school and what they need to learn best.
