Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?
Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Tantalizing Value Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
These profitable companies are exceptionally cheap and ripe for the picking, following a 33% decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
Motley Fool
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
Stock-split euphoria has been a rare bright spot amid a challenging period for investors. In 2022, stock splits from Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet ignited investor interest in these top-performing stocks. This year, three brand-name companies stand out as the most logical choices to conduct a stock split. You’re reading a...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Fed Speeches
The major indexes finished lower Wednesday amid hawkish commentary from several Federal Reserve officials.
2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist
The stock still looks like a good deal, even after its big rally.
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
ServiceNow, Broadcom, and ASML should all weather the next big downturn.
Motley Fool
Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday
Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tech stocks have come back with a 'vengeance' - and the rally in equities suggests a bull market has dawned, says Fundstrat's Mark Newton
The stock market rally will continue as tech stocks have made a strong comeback, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. "We do see signs of technology coming back with a vengeance in the last couple of weeks," he said. So far in 2023, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 have rallied...
Stocks Firmly Higher, Disney, PepsiCo, Mattel, Twitter - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher, dollar retreats, as inflation fears recede; Disney shares surge as Iger cleans house at House of Mouse; PepsiCo earnings on deck as consumer demand fades; Mattel shares plunge after earnings miss, grim toy sector outlook and Twitter grinds back to normal after late Thursday outage.
Salesforce Stock Gains As Third Point Adds Name To Long Activist Investor List
"Activism is clearly now circling the Salesforce name in droves ... creating a 'perfect storm' for CEO Marc Benioff," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Comments / 0