Fatal crash on Hwy 8
TOMAHAWK - Roads were closed for a few hours Thursday night along Hwy 8 after a two-vehicle car crash. It happened just after 4pm at the intersection of Tannery Road and Highway 8 outside of Tomahawk. Law enforcement found that the driver of a vehicle heading North on Tannery Road...
DOJ: Lac du Flambeau man charged with abuse against three different people
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that a Lac du Flambeau man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery. Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different...
PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023
How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
Inaugural Doris Lovrine Memorial Dogsled Race kicks off in Gleason
GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - Today the Wisconsin Trailblazers Dog Club hosted a brand-new race, but it wasn't in Merrill like it usually is. Their annual dog sledding event was relocated to a farm in Gleason, because the club had to deal with close to 30 landowners at their previous site, ,making it hard to organize each year. A benefit of the new location is that the race doesn't include hills... Making it much easier for dog mushers. Race Marshall Keith Omernick, says he was pleased about this new chapter in the event's history.
Medford takes down Great Northern Conference opponent Northland Pines on the road
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford and Northland Pines squared-off on Friday night in Eagle River in a Great Northern Conference girls basketball game. The Raiders were in fifth-place in the Great Northern Conference, while the Eagles were in sixth place. Medford was 5-14 overall this season, and held a 3-7 conference record before their game. Conversely, Northland Pines was 2-16 on the year, and were 2-8 in the Great Northern Conference.
Rhinelander High School's no cell phone policy seeing great results
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Cell phones are distracting, they can pull our attention away from important things like learning a classroom. Recently Rhinelander High School started a new policy, no cell phones in the classroom. "We originally had in our cell phone policy that it was teacher discretion if phones can be in the classroom or not," said Matthew Knott. That changed at Rhinelander High School. Since the second semester began, no cell phones have been allowed in classrooms.
Northland Pines secures first win of the season over Beaver Dam
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Beaver Dam traveled to Eagle River to face-off with Northland Pines. This was Beaver Dam's first out of two games for the day. Both teams were looking to get their first win of the season. The Eagles were 0-18, while the Beavers were 0-19. As the season slowly starts to come to an end, Northland Pines had their eye on the goal to come out on top.
Taste of Chocolate fundraiser sells bars for Downtown Rhinelander Inc.'s fundraiser
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With Valentines Day and Fat Tuesday right around the corner, Rhinelander locals have a chance to load up on chocolate. Downtown Rhinelander Inc. has brought back its annual Taste of Chocolate fundraiser that traditionally runs through the holiday. Participating businesses in the greater Rhinelander area are...
Antigo snaps losing streak with home win over Great Northern Conference opponent Tomahawk
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk headed to Antigo in hopes of bouncing back after their tough loss to Lakeland last game. Antigo also hasn't had the best run lately but nonetheless they played hard Friday. The Red Robins have lost their last seven games while Tomahawk have fallen short eight out of their last nine games. Antigo’s one win in the Great Northern Conference was over Tomahawk earlier in the season. The Hatchets were looking for revenge in this game to secure their first win in the GNC.
Three Lakes wins five-straight after taking down Florence on the road
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ever since Three Lakes' girls basketball team fell to 8-8 back in January, the Bluejays have been as hot as ever. Bouncing back from a 62-22 loss to Crandon, Three Lakes has won four-straight games, including two tough road wins against Crivitz and Antigo and a conference win at home against Elcho. That winning streak has propelled Three Lakes to a 12-8 record this season and a 4-4 record in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Bluejays were tied with Florence for third place in the conference, and the tiebreaker would be held between the two schools at Florence High School on Friday.
"I knew it was reachable;" Rhinelander's Ava Lamers scores 1,000 career points
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodags faced-off with Medford February 7th with the hopes of winning and helping a teammate to her career high. Ava Lamers was 25 points away from reaching the 1,000 point milestone in her career. She knew it was obtainable but didn't want it to be her only focus. Lamers is an all-around talented athlete with many impressive attributes such as team captain of the Rhinelander soccer team, playing on the Rhinelander volleyball squad and having a high grade point average. She's the only senior on the team, which has pushed her into the leadership role with the help of Coach Clark.
Mara Stamper scores her 1,000th point as Crandon takes down Elcho on the road
ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)-Crandon girls have made their impact in the Northern Lakes Conference ranked number two with a 18-1 overall record. Their one loss was to the number one team in the Northern Lakes; Laona/Wabeno. On Friday, they traveled to face-off with Elcho who’s ranked fifth in the conference. Elcho is looking to bounce back after their tough loss streak in the last three games.
