Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO