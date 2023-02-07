Read full article on original website
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
“The most likely impact is $0,” the county’s staff wrote, as long as Mecklenburg could keep archiving meeting videos on its YouTube channel instead of having to move everything to an official government website. Calling some of those cost estimates “extravagant,” Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, said last month...
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines
• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia...
3 Youngkin appointees rejected by Virginia Senate Democrats
Virginia Senate Democrats rejected three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees, including the state health commissioner, a parole board member and a Board of Education member backed by the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Gov. Youngkin rips Black Lives Matter curriculum as ‘politically-driven'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office ripped a teachers union for releasing a toolkit that pushes the 13 Guiding Principles of the Black Lives Matter movement in schools.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Attorney General Miyares creates ‘first of its kind’ antisemitism Task Force for Virginia
After a steep rise in religious hate crimes last year, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Wednesday that his office had created a Task Force meant to monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
Dueling budgets in Richmond and more Va. headlines
• “The House of Delegates and Senate have adopted their budgets, but the battle is just beginning over how to bridge a $1 billion gulf between the two chambers, controlled by opposing political parties.” The biggest difference is over whether Virginia should adopt further individual and corporate tax cuts.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press.
'Cheaply smeared': Youngkin education appointee rejected by Virginia Democrats fights back
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Democrats after the Virginia state Senate rejected three of his nominees, including an Indian immigrant he nominated to the board of education.
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn […] The post Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Fairfax ending COVID state of emergency and more Va. headlines
• In a Facebook video, firebrand Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, faulted her “do-nothing” Republican colleagues for “attempting to humiliate me” and blocking her bills from passing.—Cardinal News. • GOP activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked Virginia General Assembly...
Bill to establish advisory board for psychedelic drug in Virginia passes State Senate
NORFOLK, Va. — The psychoactive compound found naturally in mushrooms called psilocybin, otherwise known as "magic mushroom," is once again at the center of many discussions on the General Assembly floor. The drug is known to create psychedelic effects on the brain, but researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found...
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
Sens. Warner, Kaine urge VA lawmakers to repeal state’s same-sex marriage ban
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday sent a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, urging lawmakers to repeal a ban on same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth. A release by Warner and Kaine says the letter encourages the General Assembly to protect marriage equality and repeal a constitutional amendment passed […]
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
