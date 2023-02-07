ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

royalexaminer.com

Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate

“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
virginiamercury.com

Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines

• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia...
virginiamercury.com

Dueling budgets in Richmond and more Va. headlines

• “The House of Delegates and Senate have adopted their budgets, but the battle is just beginning over how to bridge a $1 billion gulf between the two chambers, controlled by opposing political parties.” The biggest difference is over whether Virginia should adopt further individual and corporate tax cuts.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press.
Virginia Mercury

Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’

Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable.  Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn […] The post Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
virginiamercury.com

Fairfax ending COVID state of emergency and more Va. headlines

• In a Facebook video, firebrand Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, faulted her “do-nothing” Republican colleagues for “attempting to humiliate me” and blocking her bills from passing.—Cardinal News. • GOP activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked Virginia General Assembly...
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
13News Now

The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
WSET

Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
