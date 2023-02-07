Read full article on original website
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Central Pacific Financial (CPF)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.18MM shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF). This represents 11.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.96MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
5 Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime
With inflation showing signs of easing, the Fed is highly anticipated to slow its rate hikes. With the market expected to rebound this year, fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola...
A Q4 Earnings Tale: Will Robinhood Investors Be Rewarded With Riches Or Continue To Suffer From Stock's Poor Performance?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is set to report fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date heading into the print. Here's a look at what to expect after the close. What To Know Ahead Of The Report: Robinhood is expected to report a fourth-quarter net...
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2023: LICN, VOYA, SNEX, BAM
Financial stocks turned little changed late in afternoon trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index lost 1.9%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.4%. Bitcoin retreated 0.9% to $22,868, while...
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) highlights IND approval and new agreements in December quarter report - Kalkine Media
Radiopharm received IND approval for the Phase 1 trial of its αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) technology. Two agreements -- with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and ANSTO -- were also entered into during the December quarter. Radiopharm also achieved successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers. Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD)...
Fmr Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH). This represents 7.295% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events...
Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy.
